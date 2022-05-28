ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Udonis Haslem was furious Draymond Green picked the Celtics to make the NBA Finals but fans thought it was hilarious

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irWLF_0ftSouEb00

Believe it or not, folks, Udonis Haslem is still in the NBA. Yes, seriously. He’s there. Tucked away in the Miami Heat bench.

Yes, that’s him you’ve seen on the sideline. But, no, he is not a coach or any sort of assistant…technically speaking. He’s still a player. He earns a players salary and even checks in games sometimes for the Heat — 13 times so far this year, which is the most for him since 2017!

He’s been there the entire time through this awful series watching every single minute of it along with us. And, honestly, I’m unsure if a lot of people knew that.

How else would you explain everyone being caught off guard by Haslem having something to say about Draymond Green picking the Boston Celtics to make the NBA Finals over the Heat?

He was heated, y’all. Pun definitely not intended but, also, it’s a pretty good pun.

Anyway, after the Warriors advanced to the Finals and Draymond Green made his way to the NBA on TNT set, Shaq asked Green who he thought they’d be playing. And, of course, Green initially said they could see both teams and he didn’t know how it’d go initially.

But Shaq pushed him on it over and over and over again. And Draymond told the crew who he thought they’d play, and that was the Celtics.

It’s reasonable for Green to feel that way. The Heat had been pretty awful leading into the game. But it was another thing for him to vocalize it. That’s a pretty big no-no in NBA circles, and the Heat had the right to be upset about it.

But absolutely no one expected Udonis Haslem to be the vocal leader on that train. He was letting Green have it. He spoke to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes about it.

“Draymond broke the code. You ain’t supposed to say some [expletive] like that. That’s disrespectful.”

Then, after the Heat actually won game 6, he also popped up by the ESPN broadcast booth to tell Draymond thanks. In a sarcastic way, of course.

He wanted to make sure to thank Green for the extra motivation for his team. Which makes total sense! After all, Green did count the Heat out here.

But NBA fans thought this was hilarious because, well, Haslem doesn’t really play. Yet he’s the guy who seemed to care most about this. At least openly, anyway.

The jokes were flying. Especially because of the whole “broke the code” thing. Again.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Losing sleep over what Draymond Green said is pretty wild. But I am very grateful for these jokes, though. What a laugh.

We absolutely need a Heat-Warriors Finals now. Oh, wait. Oops. I think I just broke the code.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green celebrates Lakers coaching hire Darvin Ham: 'For me, this is everything'

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as their next head coach, and the decision has so many people applauding it. Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted about how excited he is to work with Ham, who coached Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks. After the hire, Antetokounmpo also praised Ham, saying that the former assistant deserves the position “more than anyone” else.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck shares how he had to throw Danny Ainge out of the locker room in East semis vs. Bucks

There have been a lot of fans and analysts looking back on the work done by Danny Ainge during his tenure as the team’s President of Basketball Operations in a much fairer light given the former Boston Celtics chief has his fingerprints all over this iteration of the team about to kick off a Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kerwin Walton trims his list down to five finalists

Former UNC basketball wing Kerwin Walton has made an update to his new recruitment here this weekend. After announcing he was heading to the portal on the final day of the deadline, Walton took the month of May to meet with teams and is now down to five finalists. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Walton has narrowed his list to Texas Tech, Clemson, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. The team left off is Creighton who held the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports early on in his new recruitment.  But now, he will focus on these five schools and a decision should be coming soon. North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton tells @On3sports he’s down to five schools: Texas TechClemsonOklahomaMemphisKansas Statehttps://t.co/zlqFtxq51J — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2022 Walton spent just two seasons at North Carolina and after an impressive first year where he was the team leader in three-point shooting, he saw his minutes drop here in 2021-22. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Highly coveted 2023 five-star wing dishes on UNC, recruitment

While the UNC basketball class of 2023 has its two foundation pieces with five-star forward GG Jackson and combo guard Simeon Wilcher, the Heels are still very active in the recruitment of another top five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. One thing that UNC has going for them are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 117: Previewing Celtics-Dubs and the evolution of space in the NBA with Mike Prada

In many ways, the 2022 NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors has been a series a long time in coming. From the golden age of the 1960s pitting Bill Russell against Wilt Chamberlain up to the present 3-point revolution sparked in large part because of the Dubs and the defense the Celtics have built to slow, the way these two teams have played one another serves as a tangible history of the league’s evolution.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics big man Al Horford guarantees $5 million for next season

The Boston Celtics are on their way to the NBA Finals, and Al Horford is already cashing in for next season. In a rare team-based salary incentive, Horford earns a $5 million increase in his salary guarantee for next season as a result of the team reaching the finals. The incentive means $19.5 million of next season’s salary is now guaranteed. He will earn an additional guarantee increase if the Celtics win the title.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Draymond Green
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Match: Tom Brady, Josh Allen used custom golf balls to troll the heck out of each other

Both Tom Brady and Josh Allen used their custom golf balls to troll each other during Capital One’s “The Match” on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Allen, who was teamed up with Patrick Mahomes, was the first one to strike. He placed an unflattering picture of Brady on his balls for the charity golf event. You know the one: It’s the picture of Brady at the NFL combine in 2000. Brady is standing there with his shirt off and he’s looking … less than stellar — at least when compared to the rest of the crop of draft prospects. So that’s a pretty hilarious move from Allen.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Tnt#Warriors
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dustin Johnson is a total bore and the PGA Tour would be fine without him

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The professional golf world got crazy last night when the names of the players who will be competing in the LIV Golf Series’ first event that will be taking place next week in London were finally released.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Auburn basketball prospects projected as first round picks in new mock draft

Bruce Pearl will almost certainly have a lot to be proud of when the NBA draft comes around. A new mock draft from ESPN+ (subscription required) has Auburn’s power forward Jabari Smith going first overall to the Orlando Magic and center Walker Kessler going 24th overall to the Milwaukee Bucks. Having two first-round picks would do much to prove that Auburn is a potential factory for NBA stars when it comes to recruiting in the future. Here’s a little of what they had to say on both Smith and Kessler:
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy