ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Verdigris Ensemble's Student Leadership Cohort Inspires New Generation of Artists in North Texas

By Kimberly Richard
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerdigris Ensemble’s Student Leadership Cohort takes students from the concert hall to the board room. Established last fall, the new educational initiative was developed to help students understand opportunities in the arts industry by exploring entrepreneurship, artistry, and business infrastructure. Micaela Bottari, Verdigris Ensemble’s Education and Development Manager, created the program...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Middle School Opens Food Pantry to Feed the Community

A middle school in Fort Worth wanted to do something good for its community, and after three years of planning and organizing, the project called Northside Eats is ready to go. Northside Eats is a food pantry in the basement of Kirkpatrick Middle School. The school partnered with Tarrant Area...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Memorial Day Events Happening Around North Texas Today

Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, is a time to commemorate men and women who died while serving in the military, as well as thank people who serve or have served in the nation's armed forces. Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer and throughout the metroplex,...
DALLAS, TX
ABC13 Houston

70 missing children rescued in west Texas as part of 'Operation Lost Souls'

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- A three-week operation in west Texas led to the recovery of 70 missing children, according to a release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The investigation called "Operation Lost Souls," was conducted by the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and ran from the end of...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Infrastructure#Verdigris Ensemble#Student Leadership Cohort
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Downtown Dallas High-Rise Bright Lights Annoy Neighbors

Bright lights from a new downtown Dallas hi-rise have neighbors in the Farmers Market area complaining about difficulty sleeping. A big new skyscraper is typically something that Dallas celebrates but existing residents claim this new building has not been a good neighbor. The 20-story structure at 300 Pearl Street anchors...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Remains of Central Texas soldier who died in WWII identified, returned home

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - It was a homecoming almost 80 years in the making. Lt. Louis Girard was killed fighting in World War II in 1943. The 21-year-old from West lost his life while co-piloting a B-24 bomber over Romania. He was buried in an unknown soldiers American cemetery in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

ISS Makes Several Passes Over North Texas This Week

There will be several opportunities to see the International Space Station as it passes over North Texas this week. Starting Monday night, there are nine passes in the next week with the best viewing opportunities coming Tuesday at 10:37 p.m. and Wednesday at 9:48 p.m., weather permitting. If you've never...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
wbrc.com

70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday that 70 missing children were recovered following a three-week long operation in Texas. According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17. The children included victims...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Owner-Occupied Homes Preferred for Dallas Short-Term Rentals

Dallas may limit short-term rental homes in single-family neighborhoods to owner-occupied dwellings with the people normally living there expected to look after them. That was a recommendation for city staff Wednesday as absentee investor-owned short-term rental properties have flourished in Dallas amid a lack of regulation. The issue has been...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Beto O'Rourke Hosts Town Hall in Dallas, Pushes for Gun Reforms

Pushing for change while running for the top job in the state, Former congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hosted a town in Dallas Wednesday in the first of a series of public events following the school shooting in Uvalde. The O’Rourke campaign said 750 people were at...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Four wounded in Waco shooting; one victim in critical condition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers late Monday night were looking for the suspects in a shooting that left four people, including a woman in critical condition, wounded near the 1900 block of Preston. The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. on May 31. Police said two victims, a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Officers to Face Civil Rights Trial in Timpa Case

The Supreme Court of the United States said Tuesday it would not review the case involving four Dallas police officers involved in the death of a man back in 2016. A federal appeals court ruled back in January that "qualified immunity" should not protect the officers from potential liability resulting from the death of Tony Timpa, a man with mental illness who died after being restrained for nearly 14 minutes by Dallas police officers in 2016.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Murder Trial for Slain Fort Worth Officer Delayed Due to Defendant's Medical Issue

The murder trial for one of two people accused of killing Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull is on hold after the defendant suffered a medical issue Tuesday morning. The defendant, Timothy Huff, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth Tuesday morning for an unspecified medical issue and the start of the trial was delayed until next Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy