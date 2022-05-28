Verdigris Ensemble's Student Leadership Cohort Inspires New Generation of Artists in North Texas
Verdigris Ensemble’s Student Leadership Cohort takes students from the concert hall to the board room. Established last fall, the new educational initiative was developed to help students understand opportunities in the arts industry by exploring entrepreneurship, artistry, and business infrastructure. Micaela Bottari, Verdigris Ensemble’s Education and Development Manager, created the program...www.nbcdfw.com
