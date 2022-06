The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into a massacre at an elementary school on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said during a Wednesday afternoon speech. Other state, local, and federal officials are also involved in a sprawling probe into the actions and motives of Salvador Rolando Ramos, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen and high school dropout who Abbott and other officials earlier named as the dead perpetrator of the Tuesday crime spree. Ramos “may have had a juvenile record” but had no adult record, Abbott said; he said Ramos used an AR-15 and 223 rounds.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO