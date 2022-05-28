ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch MLB

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2SMr_0ftSoY0j00

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon from Fenway Park.

The Orioles are coming off a 12-8 win over the Red Sox in the first game and will look to keep that momentum going into today’s games. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will look to bounce back at home after winning seven of their last nine games.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game tonight.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

  • When: Saturday, May 28
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB this season

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Baltimore Orioles (+160) vs. Boston Red Sox (-200)

O/U: 9.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every University of Colorado baseball player to appear in the MLB

As an avid baseball follower, it’s tough to watch all 11 other Pac-12 schools play the great game while the University of Colorado remains without a team. Baseball was cut from the school in 1980 amidst a number of budget cuts, which is a lengthy discussion for another day. A club team that plays its home games at Scott Carpenter Park is still an option for students, fortunately. But the history of CU’s extinct Division I team is something most modern Buffs fans likely know little about, myself included. So, to learn a little more about Colorado baseball, I dove into Baseball-Reference...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Match: Tom Brady, Josh Allen used custom golf balls to troll the heck out of each other

Both Tom Brady and Josh Allen used their custom golf balls to troll each other during Capital One’s “The Match” on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Allen, who was teamed up with Patrick Mahomes, was the first one to strike. He placed an unflattering picture of Brady on his balls for the charity golf event. You know the one: It’s the picture of Brady at the NFL combine in 2000. Brady is standing there with his shirt off and he’s looking … less than stellar — at least when compared to the rest of the crop of draft prospects. So that’s a pretty hilarious move from Allen.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evan Lee makes Major League debut with Washington Nationals

A former two-way player for Arkansas baseball made his major league debut on Wednesday. Evan Lee, who played for the Razorbacks during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, started his first Major League Baseball games on Tuesday for the Washington Nationals. In the 5-0 loss to the National League Eastern Division-leading New York Mets, Lee struck out two batters while allowing three walks, two earned runs, and four hits in 3.2 innings of work, and unfortunately took the loss. Evan Lee's first career MLB strikeout. Making the fam proud!@budweiserusa // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/PfkByUh0cw — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 1, 2022 To prepare for his first start in the Majors, Lee started in seven games between the Nationals’ double-A and triple-A affiliates, the Harrisburg Senators and Rochester Red Wings. During his season in the minors, Lee struck out 37 batters in 30.0 innings while holding an ERA of 3.60. As a two-way player for Arkansas in two seasons, Lee struck out 31 batters in 33 total innings. He also hit three home runs and drove in 23 runs at the plate in 92 at-bats. List NCAA Baseball Tournament is set: Complete look at every Regional
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy