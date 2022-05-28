New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch USFL

The New Jersey Generals will meet the Tampa Bay Bandits in USFL action on Saturday afternoon. The Generals come into today’s game with a 5-1 record while they look to book their ticket to the playoffs with a win this afternoon. Meanwhile, the Bandits are in need of a win to stay in the hunt, a loss will likely put them two games behind the New Orleans Breakers.

New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

When: Saturday, May 28

Saturday, May 28 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: USA Network

USFL Odds and Betting Lines

USFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 11:05 a.m. ET.

New Jersey Generals (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

O/U: 42.5

