New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch USFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New Jersey Generals will meet the Tampa Bay Bandits in USFL action on Saturday afternoon. The Generals come into today’s game with a 5-1 record while they look to book their ticket to the playoffs with a win this afternoon. Meanwhile, the Bandits are in need of a win to stay in the hunt, a loss will likely put them two games behind the New Orleans Breakers.

We will have you covered throughout the USFL season, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.

New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

  • When: Saturday, May 28
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

USFL Odds and Betting Lines

USFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 11:05 a.m. ET.

New Jersey Generals (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

O/U: 42.5

Want some action on the USFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Bandits #Usfl #American Football #The New Jersey Generals #The New Orleans Breakers
