The price for the Lions new deal with T.J. Hockenson just went up

By Brad Berreman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s really only a matter of time before the Lions and T.J. Hockenson get a multi-year deal done, but the price has definitely gone up. The Detroit Lions picked up their fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson about a month ago, with a multi-year deal considered a formality and based...

sidelionreport.com

