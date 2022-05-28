ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unruly Southwest passenger sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

By KTVU Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman from Sacramento has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 for punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant a year ago. Vyvianna...

CBS Sacramento

Stockton Man Stabbed; Injuries Are Not Life Threatening

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person was transported to a hospital after suffering injuries from a stabbing. According to a news release from the Stockton Police Department, on May 31, a 43-year-old man was approached by two suspects on the 2500 Block of East Fremont Street, Park District. The two suspects demanded that the victim hand over his property. One of the suspects stabbed the victim, and the other suspect punched him. The victim is expected to recover.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Firing Shots At Sacramento Police Before Chase To Folsom Faces Charges In Separate Shooting From Same Day

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of shooting at officers and leading a chase from Sacramento to Folsom in mid-April now faces additional charges related to a separate shooting that happened earlier that same day, authorities said Tuesday. The new charges are connected to a shooting that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on April 14 in the area of 65th Street and Jansen Drive. Jose Borrego, 34, is accused of firing shots at three occupied vehicles, leaving one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the Sacramento Police Department said. Borrego was identified as the suspect in that incident while he was already...
ABC10

Granite Bay High student accused of threatening school shooting

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A Granite Bay High School student was arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting on Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, an anonymous tip was made through the school's online reporting system saying a Granite Bay High School student had allegedly threatened a school shooting. School officials...
GRANITE BAY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Deadly Accident in Florin Area Claims Life

Fatal Accident Reported Near Power Inn Road Intersection. A deadly accident in the Florin area of Sacramento was reported on May 26. The collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), happened near the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue. The only additional information released by the CHP was that a minimum of one person had died in the crash. An investigation is underway by authorities to determine the cause of the accident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Red Light Runner Kills Woman in Intersection Crash

Sacramento Woman Killed in Intersection by Negligent Driver. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers reported that the driver of a pickup went through a red light in Sacramento on May 27, T-boning another vehicle and killing the female driver in an intersection crash. The accident happened at the Elsie Avenue intersection with Stockton Boulevard around 8:30 in the morning. Witnesses to the deadly accident said the pickup ran the light and then broadsided an SUV that was legally passing through the intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Police Announce Arrest Of Felon With A Gun

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin Police Department announced the arrest of a felon found in possession of a gun. On Sunday, an officer was on patrol in the area of Rocklin Road and Interstate 80 when they conducted a traffic stop due to a code violation. The officer confirmed that the driver was on parole for shooting into an inhabited dwelling/vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded firearm underneath the passenger seat. The suspect, 21-year-old Antwan Taylor of Stockton, was arrested for several firearms violations, including a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Orangevale crash

One person was killed and another injured after a two car crash in Orangevale Tuesday night. The details of how the crash occurred are still under investigation and have have not been released at this time. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a collision on the 6800 block of Hazel Avenue near the Orangevale Community Center shortly after 9:24 p.m. Tuesday.
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Police Respond To Social Media Post About Possible Teen Shooting

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Yesterday, the West Sacramento Police Department responded to a social media post about a possible teen shooting. On Monday, at about 4 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood east of Jefferson Boulevard and Linden Road. After searching the area, officers found no evidence of a shooting. Later on in the morning, around 9 a.m., a resident walking on the Clarksburg Trail found what appeared to be a shell casing. Currently, no one has reported being the victim of a shooting.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fentanyl, Meth, Ketamine And Sawed-Off Shotgun Seized In Davis Investigation; 2 Arrested

DAVIS (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested two Davis residents on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges after a month-long investigation. Davis police say, on Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant along the 1100 block of Olive Drive. At the property, detectives recovered several guns, a large amount of ammunition, as well as drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and ketamine. One of the weapons seized was a sawed-off shotgun, which detectives say was illegally modified. Packaging material and digital scales – indicators of drug sales – were also found at the property. The two Davis residents arrested were 33-year-old Kyle Lucas and 28-year-old Isaac Trujillo. Both are facing several drugs and firearms-related charges, police say, and both are now booked into Yolo County Jail.
DAVIS, CA
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Accident in San Joaquin County

The Stockton area California Highway Patrol reported a major injury crash in San Joaquin County on the morning of Friday, May 27, 2022. The incident occurred at East Ranchero Road and East Liberty Road at approximately 11:40 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Crash in San Joaquin County. A preliminary...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Suspects Who Stole $2,000 Worth Of Shoes From Stockton Store

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying the pair of suspects who stole $2,000 worth of shoes from a Stockton store. The incident happened back on May 12. Stockton police say, a little after noon, the two suspects went into a business in the 10600 block of Trinity Parkway and started loading up on shoe boxes. After stuffing about 20 pairs of shoes into a garbage bag, the suspects took off. Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive t-shirt riddled with 49ers logos. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.
STOCKTON, CA

