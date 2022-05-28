Unruly Southwest passenger sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

DAVIS (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested two Davis residents on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges after a month-long investigation. Davis police say, on Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant along the 1100 block of Olive Drive. At the property, detectives recovered several guns, a large amount of ammunition, as well as drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and ketamine. One of the weapons seized was a sawed-off shotgun, which detectives say was illegally modified. Packaging material and digital scales – indicators of drug sales – were also found at the property. The two Davis residents arrested were 33-year-old Kyle Lucas and 28-year-old Isaac Trujillo. Both are facing several drugs and firearms-related charges, police say, and both are now booked into Yolo County Jail.

DAVIS, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO