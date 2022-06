Carlos Sainz says traffic on his out-lap limited him to second place in the Monaco Grand Prix for the second year in a row. The Spaniard started third in 2021 but finished second behind Max Verstappen due to Charles Leclerc’s failure to make the grid, and this year he was lining up alongside his teammate on the front row. Despite overruling Ferrari’s strategic call and spending a spell in the lead, he says the out-lap after his pit stop for slicks proved to be the decisive moment that cost him his first win in Formula 1.

