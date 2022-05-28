ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Overnight closures of Market over I-74 begin May 31

WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NxTi_0ftSm8Sk00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Market Street over Interstate 74 will be closed overnight for four nights beginning May 31.

The closures are necessary to remove the Market Street bridge and will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Work will begin with the removal of the bridge deck and then move on to the removal of the beams.

I-74 traffic will not be affected beyond the crossover already in place.

People can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Lanes on Champaign street closing for construction work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of a street in Champaign will be closing this Friday in order to allow for contracted grading. One lane in each direction of Town Center Boulevard will be closing at 6 a.m. between Neil Street and Moreland Boulevard. The lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. later that day. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Planned power outage in Sibley rescheduled

SIBLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A planned power outage in the town of Sibley was rescheduled from its previously-announced date and will now take place later this week. Ameren crews planned to shut off power to the town late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in order to work on the electrical connections of replacement power […]
SIBLEY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Final Call at Fagen Auto Parts; Pickers Sale this Weekend

From 8 to 4 this Saturday and Sunday, June 3rd and 4th, Fagen Auto Parts will open its doors one final time for a Pickers Sale. You’ll find some great items for your car still available, but you’ll also find some incredibly fun stuff, especially if you are a racing fan, as Fagen president Ken Salomon explains.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Power outage planned in Sibley this week

SIBLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Sibley will find themselves without power late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning due to planned maintenance work on power lines. Ameren crews will be working on the electrical connection of replacement power line poles in the area of 216 North Franklin Street. The power in this area will […]
SIBLEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic#Wcia
todayuknews.com

Fire at Rivian plant in Illinois under investigation

A defective battery pack caught fire over the weekend at the Rivian plant in Normal, Ill., leading to the evacuation of the portion of the plant where battery packs are tested for the automaker’s electric vehicles, Electrek reported Tuesday. The cause was under investigation. According to the Normal Fire...
WCIA

Pritzker announces $50 million in new infrastructure grants

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday that more than $50 million in new construction grants are being awarded to 34 communities, counties and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects. These projects include bridge replacements, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. Two of the projects this funding will go toward are […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-57

UPDATE 1:50PM — COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 10 Troopers responded to a single vehicle traffic crash involving a truck-tractor tanker-trailer combination at I-57 southbound near milepost 183 (near Mattoon) at around 9:10 a.m. on Monday. According to ISP, the driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic is still […]
WCIA

Macon County Fair starts Thursday with ribbon cutting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Fair will kick off on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting will be part of a Business After Hours event held at the grandstands of the Macon County Fairgrounds, located at 3700 North Westlawn Avenue in Decatur. […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

2 killed in traffic crash over Memorial Day weekend

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies with Coles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. in response to a report of a deadly traffic crash. According to the deputies, the driver of Unit 1 was 19-year-old Douglas Wilson Jr. of Charleston, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: June 1

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Crossings open after train breaks down in Normal.

UPDATE 12:45 P.M. - Normal Police report crossings are now open. NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Normal Police say a broken down train is affecting certain railroad crossings in Normal. Police say that the crossings beginning at Linden Street on north will be closed for an extended period of...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

ISP: Crash on Interstate 55 near Glenarm exit

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — UPDATE: All lanes are now open at this time. Illinois State Police are on the scene of damage only crash located on Interstate 55 southbound near the Glenarm exit. The Illinois Department of Traffic is currently removing a car from the median cable wire, which has led to the left […]
GLENARM, IL
WCIA

Man mowing grass killed by semi-truck

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 74-year-old man from Sherman died on Tuesday after he was hit by a semi-truck while mowing grass along Illinois Route 124. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that at approximately 1:39 p.m., the man was trying to cross Route 124 on his mower near Butler Road when he […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Big M Strawberry Patch

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Strawberry season at the Big M Berry Patch southwest of Taylorville means hundreds of people filling quart containers of strawberries thanks to the hospitality of Mel Repscher and his family. “We started back in 1985 with just about two acres of strawberries,” Repscher said. “And we’ve increased it a little bit […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Our Town Westville: The history of the town

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The year is 1873. The first telephone hasn’t even been invented yet. The first type writer just started production, and the town of Westville is getting its start. Then, 1885 hit and Westville was booming. “We call ourselves one of the melting pots of Illinois. Lots of different ethnicity groups. Every […]
WESTVILLE, IL
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
WAND TV

One dead after fatal crash on Illinois Route 16

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One individual is dead after a two vehicle fatal crash on Illinois Route 16. According to police, Steven A. See, 33, of Litchfield, IL was stopped eastbound at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Line Road, behind another vehicle that was yielding to westbound traffic, when eastbound traveler, Grace L. Keeton, 23, of Litchfield, struck the back of See's vehicle while approaching the intersection.
LITCHFIELD, IL
WCIA

Humboldt woman calls for change after neighbors die in crash

HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coles County woman is hoping for change after her neighbors died in a car crash over Memorial Day weekend. Husband and wife Rachel and James Sutton died in a crash on Sunday at the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E. Coles County Sheriff’s deputies said another car didn’t […]
HUMBOLDT, IL
WCIA

Fishing, food drive event planned at Kickapoo State Park

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Kickapoo State Park in Oakwood will be the site of a kids fishing event on Saturday that will double as a food drive for the food pantry of St. Paul’s Catholic Parish in Danville. Sign-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. and fishing will begin half an hour later. Kids between the […]
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy