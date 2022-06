The Bangor Rams beat the Brewer Witches 1-0 at Mansfield Stadium Wednesday night, June 1st in a pitcher's duel. There was no score going into the bottom of the 7th inning, with Bangor coming to bat. With 1 out Luke Misbrenner was hit by a pitch thrown by Grady Vanidestine. That prompted a pitching change, and Maddox Torrey came in to pitch for the Witches. He was called for a balk, moving Misbrenner to 2nd base. He then scored on a walk-off double by Max Clark.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO