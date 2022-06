When Watertown native Sue Talley, who passed away in 2000, was alive, she loved her community and did everything she could to support it. As someone who made her living as a bank employee and had a delightful sense of humor, she would probably be shocked — and thrilled — that money is now raised for the Sue Talley Memorial Scholarship Fund during “train robberies.”

WATERTOWN, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO