High Wind Warning issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
weather.gov
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-05-28 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home...
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6:00 p.m. Saturday through 1:00 a.m. Sunday for parts of Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southwest to west winds of twenty-five to thirty miles per hour are expected with gusts up to forty-five miles per hour.
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Sunday, May 29. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5-magnitude quake was located just outside the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Port Orford, while the other was at the junction of the two fault lines, west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. There was also a third quake, a 2.9-magnitude, on land, east to southeast of Willow Ck, CA.
(Bandon, Oregon) – Ever dreamed of finding a message in a bottle along the Oregon coast? Ever imagined it might be worth something, to boot? (Bottle photos courtesy Bandon Chamber Visitors Center) One little town on the south Oregon coast is providing just that as of today, June 1....
A small plane has crashed into the Rogue River near Galice, Oregon, a few miles down river from the town of Merlin. A call came in at 9:28 AM for an aircraft crash at Ennis Riffle Campground. No injuries were reported from the crash. the aircraft, a 2002 Van RV4...
MERLIN — No one was injured when a small aircraft crashed into the Rogue River near Ennis Riffle Campground on Galice Road around 9:30 on Tuesday, May 31. The 2002 VANS R-V-A plane's single-engine failed while flying over Hellgate Canyon. The pilot was able to make an emergency landing, safely gliding onto the Rogue River without any injuries. Both the pilot and the passenger safely climbed out of the aircraft.
(Yachats, Oregon) – That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Nam Ing, 56, of Penngrove California, was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint when he slipped and fell to the rocks below, a distance of approximately 300 feet, according to Curry County Sheriff John Ward. Personnel for Curry County Sheriff’s department, OSP, Cal Ore Life Flight Ambulance, Brookings Fire,...
Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EUGENE, Ore. - A serious injury crash closed Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene on Memorial Day afternoon. All east and westbound lanes remained closed as a 3 p.m. Monday. Crews hope to have the road back open by 4:30 p.m. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection...
City of Coos Bay release – S. 7th Street – The Coos Bay North Bend Waterboard has alerted city staff of a water main break on 7th Avenue between Johnson Avenue and Kruse Avenue. In order to repair the waterline, S. 7th Street will be closed between Lockhart Avenue and Kruse Avenue beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, through Wednesday, June 2, 2022. The road will reopen the morning of Thursday, June 3, 2022. Access will be provided to local residents and businesses. Please follow the detour routes and slowdown when near the construction zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board Engineering Manager Matt Whitty @ 541-267-3128 ext. 232. Thank you.
SALEM, Ore.—Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too. With state Covid restrictions lifted, traditional Family Fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend.
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
EUGENE, Ore. - You can recycle that now. Starting June 1, Lane County residents with curbside recycling bins - including residents of Eugene and Springfield - can recycle #1 and #2 bottles, jars and jugs. The materials will also be accepted at county transfer stations. Empty pizza boxes are also...
Earlier today, a search warrant was served by members of the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) at a property in the 2000 block of Robertson Bridge Road. There, deputies discovered approximately 2,400 marijuana plants inside multiple greenhouses on the property. Three individuals were arrested and the plants were destroyed. Arrested...
CAMAS VALLEY, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers on OR-42, the Coos Bay-Roseburg Highway, of delays due to an overturned log truck. ODOT says the eastbound lane of OR-42 10 miles west of Camas Valley at milepost 45 is closed and the westbound lane is open with a flagger. Drivers are urged to slow down and watch for road crews.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
Both drivers were cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police Report said at 10:25 a.m. a man was driving westbound on West Harvard Avenue when his SUV collided with a second vehicle at the intersection with West Stanton Avenue. Neither driver had insurance and the one who...
City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
