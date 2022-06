MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated four traffic deaths and three drownings during the Memorial Day weekend. Three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes in Dallas, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties. Two people were not using seat belts at the time of their crashes, one person was buckled up and a motorcyclist was using a helmet.

