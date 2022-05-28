ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CIRCUIT CLERK EARNS CERTIFIED COURT MANAGER CREDENTIAL

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaline County Circuit Clerk Becky Uhlich was at the meeting of the Saline County...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AWARDS MORE THAN $41 MILLION TO COMMUNITY PROJECTS

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today it will award $41.2 million through its Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program to 41 Missouri communities, including three projects in the City of Lexington. Funded project types include broadband development, infrastructure improvements, public facility construction, and more. “As our state...
LEXINGTON, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION ACCEPTS BID FROM CONSTRUCTION SERVICES GROUP

The Pettis County Commission announced several projects during its report for the week of May 23 to May 27. The commission received and accepted a $74,680 bid from Construction Services Group to put together a metal building at the Road and Bridge Department. Also, Presiding Commissioner David Dick signed Engineering...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY RELEASES EMERGENCY GOVERNMENT PROCLAMATION FOLLOWING HEAVY RAINFALL

Pettis County has released an emergency government proclamation of a disaster occurring in the City of Sedalia and Pettis County. “Pettis County and Sedalia, Missouri, have encountered a natural disaster brought about by heavy rainfall, and a threat exists to the lives and property of the people of the City of Sedalia /Pettis County, and; that areas within the boundaries of Pettis County, Missouri, are immediately threatened with flooding and the protection of the lives and mitigating property damage contained in Pettis County, Missouri, requires immediate action.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credential#Liquor License#Regional Planning#Politics#Saline County Circuit
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM BEGINS WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

Powerhouse Community Development, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, has announced the Summer Meal plan for Saline County for individuals 18 and under. There will be several pickup locations throughout the county on weekdays from June 1 through August 31:. In Marshall- 11:30 a.m. to...
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON

On May 25, a Columbia man charged with a couple of felonies after a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 240 and 290th Road in Slater pleaded guilty in court. A report from a Saline County deputy says on April 24, Brandon Darrell Pena identified himself as someone else and a syringe with a brownish liquid he discarded off his person tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also located several credit cards with different names and a forged male’s identification card. Pena also signed several official documents as somebody else at the sheriff’s office.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY BARBECUE SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 4

The 65th Annual Saline County Barbecue is set for Saturday, June 4, at three different locations. The cost is $10 per meal, with no advance ticket required. According to the Saline County Fair Association, sit-down meals are available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the Marshall Square; and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the drive-thru locations on the Marshall Square, at Slater High School and at the Sweet Springs Car Wash.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE RESIDENT OPTS FOR BENCH TRIAL

During a court proceeding on May 23, a Boonville resident charged with a felony for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that caused injuries to another person opted to cancel his jury trial. On May 12, 2021, a Boonville Police report alleges Treyvon Korte was the driver of a...
BOONVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE FLOODING, POWER OUTAGES

Thunderstorms have been rumbling through the KMMO listening area during the overnight hours, and with them has come torrential rainfall at times. Due to the amount of rain that has fallen in Pettis County, at 3:05 a.m. today, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory, urging residents to stay off the roads if possible due to excessive flooding in the area. Authorities say, “If you do not have to go out at this time, please stay home.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

RUBY LUCILLE SHACKELFORD ROOT TREFZ

With profound sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Ruby Lucille Shackelford Root Trefz, our loving and devoted mother, on June 1, 2022. She was 97. Prior to her death, Ruby resided in Bella Vista, Arkansas with her daughter, Paula, and husband Jim Waters. Ruby Lucille was born on February...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULED ON I-70

Some lane closures are scheduled on an interstate in the KMMO listening area this week. According to the Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews are scheduled to close single lanes of I-70 in Lafayette County. Single-lane drops at westbound I-70 and Highway 13 are scheduled...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ELIZABETH “BETTY” ANN FELGAR

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Felgar, age 90, of Bunceton, MO passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born November 28, 1931, in Burlington, Iowa, to Elmer L. and Blanche (Burns) Anderson, who preceded her in death. Betty graduated from Sperry High School in Sperry, Iowa, in 1949 and went on to attend and graduate from Business School in Burlington, Iowa. Betty worked for the mayor of Burlington, Iowa and councilmen before her marriage to James “Jim” Felgar on February 21, 1954, in Mediapolis, Iowa. Betty and Jim were married for 59 years before his passing on April 3, 2013.
BUNCETON, MO
kmmo.com

SLATER MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER REPORTED INCIDENT ON JANUARY 28 DUE IN COURT

A Slater man charged with a couple of felonies after authorities were called to the scene of a reported disturbance on January 28 has a court proceeding scheduled. Authorities say when they arrived Scott Douglas Brown was standing the doorway of another person’s apartment holding a long knife with an approximate 12-inch blade in one hand and a claw hammer in the other. Instructing Brown to drop the knife and hammer several times didn’t work, so authorities say they eventually deployed numerous Tasers and took him into custody.
SLATER, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
kmmo.com

JURY TRIAL SCHEDULED FOR WOMAN CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER CANCELED

A jury trial scheduled for a Warsaw woman charged with felonies after law-enforcement officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on December 22, 2020, has been canceled. A press release says the Benton County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to an incident during which a male subject was...
WARSAW, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 6 individuals on Friday, May 27

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022. On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.
kmmo.com

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN MURDER CASE

The jury trial for a Warrensburg man charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly killed another man more than two years ago has been rescheduled from earlier this month to later this year. A felony complaint alleges Wayne Lewis Hill Jr. knowingly caused the death of Joseph Campbell by shooting...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE SERVICE HELD ON MARSHALL SQUARE

A Memorial Day Service was held on Monday, May 30 at the Marshall Square Southeast Memorial to honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The Civil Air Patrol Color Guard presented the colors for the ceremony. The speaker of the observance was...
MARSHALL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy