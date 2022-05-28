CIRCUIT CLERK EARNS CERTIFIED COURT MANAGER CREDENTIAL

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Felgar, age 90, of Bunceton, MO passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born November 28, 1931, in Burlington, Iowa, to Elmer L. and Blanche (Burns) Anderson, who preceded her in death. Betty graduated from Sperry High School in Sperry, Iowa, in 1949 and went on to attend and graduate from Business School in Burlington, Iowa. Betty worked for the mayor of Burlington, Iowa and councilmen before her marriage to James “Jim” Felgar on February 21, 1954, in Mediapolis, Iowa. Betty and Jim were married for 59 years before his passing on April 3, 2013.
