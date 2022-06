KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs (10-6) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (5-11) in commanding fashion on Sunday afternoon, 14-8. On Jazz in the Park and Sunday Funday at Legends Field, the Monarchs' red-hot offense continued their hitting parade. They collected 16 hits with four home runs in the game. During the three-game series, the Monarchs collected 11 home runs, 51 hits, and 51 runs in only 27 innings of baseball.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO