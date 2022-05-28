Volunteers Place Thousands of Flags at Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown

Tiaras and mascara will abound in Simsbury on Sunday, June 12, 2022 when popular news TV personality and Miss Connecticut 2016 Alyssa Taglia hosts a “Drag Brunch on the Bayou” fundraiser for A Promise to Jordan, a statewide non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for substance use and addiction recovery. The colorful event, which is sponsored by The Imperial Sovereign Court of All Connecticut, an organization that secures equality, liberty and justice and to promote positive morale and pride throughout the community, runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roux Cajun Eatery in downtown Simsbury.
FARMINGTON, Conn. — A bear on the prowl for a sweet snack took a Connecticut homeowner by surprise this week. The animal wandered into a Farmington home owner's garage and stole a container of chocolate milk. Owner John Kelly posted a video on his Facebook page of the bear...
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Westerly school leaders are clearing up confusion after a pair of teens say they were turned away from prom at the door without warning, but the school says they never should have gotten tickets in the first place. Ireland Ashe and Jada Perry said when...
A bear has been sighted in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The sightings were reported near Middletown-Lincroft Road and Green Meadows Boulevard, initial reports said. Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said, "We are getting some reports but I don’t believe that anything has been confirmed or that...
Days after multiple fights broke out at Walnut Beach in Milford, some changes are going into effect at the beach, including parking restrictions, and police will be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized, city officials said Wednesday. In response to what city officials called “overcrowding...
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just in time for the hot summer days is a chance to cruise the Connecticut shoreline in style and have a whole lot of fun. “This is where you want to be. It’s summer, when you have a group, when you want to party, this is the place,” said Colin Caplan with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.
A Connecticut pizzeria has closed its doors after more than two decades in business. The owners of Bonesse Apizza in North Haven announced in a Facebook post that Saturday, May 14, was the pizzeria's last day of business. The restaurant was located at 36 Middletown Ave. In the announcement, the...
I'm an idiot, I obviously knew it was Memorial Day yesterday, but I was still kinda rattled when that huge plane flew over me during Torrington's Memorial Day Parade. I'm sure you heard and felt it, but did you see it? It flew over New Milford's Memorial Day Parade also.
ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -A fundraiser was held in Enfield, Connecticut Sunday for five motorcycle riders, who were seriously injured in a crash last month after a car crossed the double yellow line and swerved into the group of bikers. Two of the riders are from the Chicopee Lodge Moose Riders...
A body found Monday in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield has been identified as Manchester resident Sherrian Howe, who had been missing since Dec. 21. • Dec. 21, 2021: Sherrian Howe reported missing. • Dec. 22, 2021: Family last communicated with Howe. • Dec. 28, 2021: Howe’s vehicle and belongings...
Officials in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Hartford County man who was reported missing after a boating incident on an area lake. The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police (DEEP) responded to Brookfield Bay on Candlewood Lake on Sunday, May 29, when a man from Bristol went missing in the water while out with a group of friends.
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Memorial Day brought summer-like temperatures to Connecticut and with it a boost in foot traffic at shoreline businesses. “We’ve done numbers that we can’t even imagine, said Richard Fenwick, who started Fenwick Ice Cream Co. in Old Saybrook with his son 5 years ago. “If this is the kickoff, I can’t even imagine what the summer’s going to be like. It’s been that great.”
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said one person was trapped in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street. McCarthy said the person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. News 8 will update this story as details become […]
More than 2,000 Connecticut residents spread across 91 towns and cities are currently listed on the state’s Deadly Weapon Offender Registry, a breakdown obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media shows. The registry, which is accessible to law enforcement but not the general public, was created in 2013 as part of...
The Devon Bridge that was stuck open on Wednesday morning has been fixed and Route 1 has reopened. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 1 was closed in both directions at the Devon Bridge. It was right at the Milford and Stratford town line over the Housatonic River. The...
An 82-year-old New Haven woman and an 83-year-old East Haven woman lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday. Here’s what happened, according to a report by State Trooper Thomas Rochette:. The crash occurred on the Route 82 Connector in Haddam around 3 p.m. Patricia Tucker, 82, who lived...
SIMSBURY — When local firefighters arrived at the scene of a plane crash Tuesday night, they had an unusual, but welcome problem — there were no victims, the fire chief said. The small plane had overshot the runway at Simsbury Airport, traveled about 250 feet, plowed through a...
Police had to shut down a public beach after extremely large crowds of some 500 people became unruly and numerous fights broke out in which officers were allegedly attacked in Connecticut. The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford at Walnut Beach around 6:30 p.m. When Milford Police...
In an endless sea of Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks, it’s always refreshing to stop by a local cafe for breakfast and a cup of coffee. Combine with that a charming spot on Main Street and you have a recipe for a quintessential Connecticut morning – and that’s exactly what we found at Toasted OAT Cafe on Main Street in Newington.
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — A teenager was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital after falling from a cliff at Gillette Castle State Park into the Connecticut River. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the boy has facial injuries and is in stable condition. DEEP EnCon Police, East...
