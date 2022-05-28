ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Volunteers Place Thousands of Flags at Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown

NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people are gathering at the Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown on Memorial Day Weekend. Volunteers are placing American flags on all of the graves on...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 1

hamlethub.com

Former Miss Connecticut is Crowned Emcee of Charity Drag Brunch

Tiaras and mascara will abound in Simsbury on Sunday, June 12, 2022 when popular news TV personality and Miss Connecticut 2016 Alyssa Taglia hosts a “Drag Brunch on the Bayou” fundraiser for A Promise to Jordan, a statewide non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for substance use and addiction recovery. The colorful event, which is sponsored by The Imperial Sovereign Court of All Connecticut, an organization that secures equality, liberty and justice and to promote positive morale and pride throughout the community, runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roux Cajun Eatery in downtown Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Bear Sighted In Middletown (DEVELOPING)

A bear has been sighted in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The sightings were reported near Middletown-Lincroft Road and Green Meadows Boulevard, initial reports said. Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said, "We are getting some reports but I don’t believe that anything has been confirmed or that...
NBC Connecticut

Milford Making Changes at Walnut Beach After Large Fights

Days after multiple fights broke out at Walnut Beach in Milford, some changes are going into effect at the beach, including parking restrictions, and police will be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized, city officials said Wednesday. In response to what city officials called “overcrowding...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedal Cruise Party Boat offers fun on CT shoreline

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just in time for the hot summer days is a chance to cruise the Connecticut shoreline in style and have a whole lot of fun. “This is where you want to be. It’s summer, when you have a group, when you want to party, this is the place,” said Colin Caplan with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.
westernmassnews.com

First official fundraiser held for injured motorcyclists

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -A fundraiser was held in Enfield, Connecticut Sunday for five motorcycle riders, who were seriously injured in a crash last month after a car crossed the double yellow line and swerved into the group of bikers. Two of the riders are from the Chicopee Lodge Moose Riders...
Journal Inquirer

Missing Manchester woman found in Connecticut River

A body found Monday in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield has been identified as Manchester resident Sherrian Howe, who had been missing since Dec. 21. • Dec. 21, 2021: Sherrian Howe reported missing. • Dec. 22, 2021: Family last communicated with Howe. • Dec. 28, 2021: Howe’s vehicle and belongings...
Daily Voice

Connecticut DEEP Seeking Public's Help In Locating Missing Bristol Boater

Officials in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Hartford County man who was reported missing after a boating incident on an area lake. The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police (DEEP) responded to Brookfield Bay on Candlewood Lake on Sunday, May 29, when a man from Bristol went missing in the water while out with a group of friends.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Shoreline restaurants see Memorial Day boost in business

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Memorial Day brought summer-like temperatures to Connecticut and with it a boost in foot traffic at shoreline businesses. “We’ve done numbers that we can’t even imagine, said Richard Fenwick, who started Fenwick Ice Cream Co. in Old Saybrook with his son 5 years ago. “If this is the kickoff, I can’t even imagine what the summer’s going to be like. It’s been that great.”
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

1 injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said one person was trapped in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street. McCarthy said the person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. News 8 will update this story as details become […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Devon Bridge Fixed, Route 1 Reopens in Milford

The Devon Bridge that was stuck open on Wednesday morning has been fixed and Route 1 has reopened. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 1 was closed in both directions at the Devon Bridge. It was right at the Milford and Stratford town line over the Housatonic River. The...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Crash Kills 2 Seniors

An 82-year-old New Haven woman and an 83-year-old East Haven woman lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday. Here’s what happened, according to a report by State Trooper Thomas Rochette:. The crash occurred on the Route 82 Connector in Haddam around 3 p.m. Patricia Tucker, 82, who lived...
ctbites.com

Toasted Oat Café Opens 2nd Location: Now in Newington & Canton

In an endless sea of Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks, it’s always refreshing to stop by a local cafe for breakfast and a cup of coffee. Combine with that a charming spot on Main Street and you have a recipe for a quintessential Connecticut morning – and that’s exactly what we found at Toasted OAT Cafe on Main Street in Newington.
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

17-year-old falls from cliff at Gillette Castle State Park

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — A teenager was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital after falling from a cliff at Gillette Castle State Park into the Connecticut River. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the boy has facial injuries and is in stable condition. DEEP EnCon Police, East...

