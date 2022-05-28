Softball: Sinton, Mathis bounced from playoffs

The Sinton and Mathis softball teams were both eliminated from the postseason in the regional quarterfinals last week. Sinton was ousted by Sweeny in the 4A playoffs, while Mathis was knocked out by Bishop in the 3A playoffs. Sweeny knocked out Sinton by winning a pair of games on...
There was no doubt immediately after the Class 2A state track and field meet that the Refugio Bobcats had won their first team title in 21 years. “After the mile relay, we knew we had won it,” senior Jordan Kelley said. “But we still wanted to hear our name called.”
Anthony Meacham felt like he had four or five good jumps in him on May 13 as he warmed up for the Class 2A boys pole vault competition at the UIL State Track and Field Championships. The Woodsboro senior needed only three to defend his title and end his record-breaking...
The UIL state track and field events were held on Friday, May 13, for 2A and 5A, and Saturday, May 14, for 1A and 5A. On Friday, Brooklyn Lamprecht placed sixth in the 2A girls long jump event, with a combined distance of 17 feet, 0 1/4 inches. Caden Soliz...
Juanita Salinas Alvarado, 86 years old, of Beeville, TX, passed away on May 28, 2022, after a long illness. Juanita was born on August 29, 1935, to Lorenzo and Victoria Salinas in Beeville, TX. She worked at Bee Cleaners for 17 years. In 1953, Juanita married Alcario G. Alvarado (deceased April 29, 2002). Juanita and Alcario were married for 49 years. They went on to have 12 children, Alcario S. Alvarado Jr. (Mayo), Margarita Yogi, Robert Alvarado (deceased), Frank Alvarado, Alicia Rincon (Randy), Rey Alvarado (Carmen), Ernesto Alvarado, Jesusita Alvarado (deceased), Gabrielita “Gebby” Alvarado Diaz, Sylvia Herrera (deceased), Ruben Alvarado (Tracy), and Cecilia Alvarado (Marc). Juanita and Alcario have 27 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren for a total of 76 children; extending the family to 5 generations. Juanita was one of eight siblings. Isidro Salinas (deceased), Eva Salazar, Enrique Salinas, Avelicia Longoria, Lorenzo Salinas Jr., Yolanda Garcia, Sally Gonzales, and Lupita Garcia (deceased).
From Beeville, Austin and then to Dallas, a Beeville native has found her way back home as a chiropractor. Dr. Estella Barber studied for eight years to get to where she is today. Initially studying at the University of Texas at Austin, Barber had planned on going into physical therapy. However, after seeing an ad for Parker University in Dallas regarding chiropractic care, Barber knew this was what she wanted to do.
You know what they say about South Texas... it's probably a little hotter than North Texas, plus it's got San Antonio which is pretty cool. They've also got a recent six-figure-winning lottery ticket sold down there as well.
After taking the position as chief technical officer for Voestalpine, Dr. Michael Spitz brought his family – all Austrian natives – to join him in South Texas. In 2021, his 8-year-old daughter Lina attended her first Buc Days rodeo in Corpus Christi where she grew fascinated with the mutton bustin’ competition, where young children grab on to a sheep and hold on as the thing goes wild.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is graduation season and 3NEWS First Edition has been celebrating our South Texas seniors!
Take a road trip to these intriguing ghost towns in Texas for a unique experience like no other! Escape the crowds and discover new parts of the state you may have never known existed. There are quite a few Texas ghost towns you can go to, where you get a sight of not just fascinating structures, but also of its rich history that’s just begging to be explored.
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Inspired by her late father, Angel Jimenez has been singing Mariachi since she was 8 and had the opportunity to showcase her talent on Estrella TV's 'Tengo Talent Mucho Talento.'. Angel first auditioned for the show when she was 15-years-old but didn’t make it. The sophomore...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be two empty chairs at Ray High School's graduation Friday. They will be reserved for the two students who lost their lives in a crash Tuesday after leaving graduation rehearsal. "In keeping with CCISD’s tradition of honoring deceased students, chairs will be reserved...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral arrangements are set to begin this week for the 22 victims of the tragic Uvalde shooting. While nothing can take away the hurt of the families or their community, one Coastal Bend florist shop took it upon themselves to deliver custom flower sprays for their caskets.
UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman from Pleasant, Texas lost her life over the weekend when she drowned at Rockport Beach. "It was very populated over the weekend and some of our bystanders who were on the beach called in and said they located an unresponsive female that had been under the water for just a few minutes," said Captain Nathan Anderson with the Rockport Police Department.
When a dump truck and a pickup collided nearly head-on, crumpling the pickup, both drivers walked away on Wednesday, May 25. The 42-year-old driver of the pickup was hospitalized for what appeared to be minor injuries, according to Port Aransas police, but was released. Houston Yarberry said the driver of a Ford Ranger, from Corpus Christi, said he fell asleep […]
FORT WORTH, Texas — While there are many ways Texas high school students are beginning their careers, one North Texas organization is providing a unique and empowering path while getting teenagers to graduation quicker than normal. The Westcreek campus of Texans Can Academy in Fort Worth is helping students...
Dobie Dichos Inc. recently received an honor from Sen. Judith Zaffirini, spotlighting the organization’s dedication on continuing the storytelling legacy of Live Oak County. Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff presented the proclamation to Dobie Dichos Inc. on Friday, April 29 for “carrying on a proud tradition in literature, folklore, and storytelling” by honoring Live Oak County’s most famous son, J. Frank Dobie.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Ray High School students died and two are in the hospital after a car crash that happened when the students were leaving graduation practice, Corpus Christi ISD officials confirm to 3NEWS. The students were all set to graduate on Friday. The crash happened at...
Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
