Sinton, TX

Softball: Sinton, Mathis bounced from playoffs

By Kevin J. Keller
mysoutex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sinton and Mathis softball teams were both eliminated from the postseason in the regional quarterfinals last week. Sinton was ousted by Sweeny in the 4A playoffs, while Mathis was knocked out by Bishop in the 3A playoffs. Sweeny knocked out Sinton by winning a pair of games on...

www.mysoutex.com

mysoutex.com

Bobcats left no doubt at state meet

There was no doubt immediately after the Class 2A state track and field meet that the Refugio Bobcats had won their first team title in 21 years. “After the mile relay, we knew we had won it,” senior Jordan Kelley said. “But we still wanted to hear our name called.”
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Meacham had enough to defend pole vault title

Anthony Meacham felt like he had four or five good jumps in him on May 13 as he warmed up for the Class 2A boys pole vault competition at the UIL State Track and Field Championships. The Woodsboro senior needed only three to defend his title and end his record-breaking...
WOODSBORO, TX
mysoutex.com

Three Rivers, McMullen track athletes place at state

The UIL state track and field events were held on Friday, May 13, for 2A and 5A, and Saturday, May 14, for 1A and 5A. On Friday, Brooklyn Lamprecht placed sixth in the 2A girls long jump event, with a combined distance of 17 feet, 0 1/4 inches. Caden Soliz...
THREE RIVERS, TX
mysoutex.com

Juanita Salinas Alvarado

Juanita Salinas Alvarado, 86 years old, of Beeville, TX, passed away on May 28, 2022, after a long illness. Juanita was born on August 29, 1935, to Lorenzo and Victoria Salinas in Beeville, TX. She worked at Bee Cleaners for 17 years. In 1953, Juanita married Alcario G. Alvarado (deceased April 29, 2002). Juanita and Alcario were married for 49 years. They went on to have 12 children, Alcario S. Alvarado Jr. (Mayo), Margarita Yogi, Robert Alvarado (deceased), Frank Alvarado, Alicia Rincon (Randy), Rey Alvarado (Carmen), Ernesto Alvarado, Jesusita Alvarado (deceased), Gabrielita “Gebby” Alvarado Diaz, Sylvia Herrera (deceased), Ruben Alvarado (Tracy), and Cecilia Alvarado (Marc). Juanita and Alcario have 27 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren for a total of 76 children; extending the family to 5 generations. Juanita was one of eight siblings. Isidro Salinas (deceased), Eva Salazar, Enrique Salinas, Avelicia Longoria, Lorenzo Salinas Jr., Yolanda Garcia, Sally Gonzales, and Lupita Garcia (deceased).
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Dr. Barber is now in at Hatfield Chiropractic

From Beeville, Austin and then to Dallas, a Beeville native has found her way back home as a chiropractor. Dr. Estella Barber studied for eight years to get to where she is today. Initially studying at the University of Texas at Austin, Barber had planned on going into physical therapy. However, after seeing an ad for Parker University in Dallas regarding chiropractic care, Barber knew this was what she wanted to do.
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Voestalpine officer’s iron-strong daughter takes first place at Buc Days

After taking the position as chief technical officer for Voestalpine, Dr. Michael Spitz brought his family – all Austrian natives – to join him in South Texas. In 2021, his 8-year-old daughter Lina attended her first Buc Days rodeo in Corpus Christi where she grew fascinated with the mutton bustin’ competition, where young children grab on to a sheep and hold on as the thing goes wild.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Senior shout-outs for the class of 2022!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is graduation season and 3NEWS First Edition has been celebrating our South Texas seniors!. First Edition spent the last few weeks honoring some of the Coastal Bend's graduates and if you missed any that aired, here they are in full!. Again, a big congratulations...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Ghost towns in Texas: 10 abandoned places for a fun road trip from Houston

Take a road trip to these intriguing ghost towns in Texas for a unique experience like no other! Escape the crowds and discover new parts of the state you may have never known existed. There are quite a few Texas ghost towns you can go to, where you get a sight of not just fascinating structures, but also of its rich history that’s just begging to be explored.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
UVALDE, TX
KIII TV3

Woman from Pleasant, Texas died as result of drowning at Rockport Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman from Pleasant, Texas lost her life over the weekend when she drowned at Rockport Beach. "It was very populated over the weekend and some of our bystanders who were on the beach called in and said they located an unresponsive female that had been under the water for just a few minutes," said Captain Nathan Anderson with the Rockport Police Department.
ROCKPORT, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Drivers survive near head-on collision with minor injuries

When a dump truck and a pickup collided nearly head-on, crumpling the pickup, both drivers walked away on Wednesday, May 25. The 42-year-old driver of the pickup was hospitalized for what appeared to be minor injuries, according to Port Aransas police, but was released. Houston Yarberry said the driver of a Ford Ranger, from Corpus Christi, said he fell asleep […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
mysoutex.com

Zaffirini honors Dobie Dichos

Dobie Dichos Inc. recently received an honor from Sen. Judith Zaffirini, spotlighting the organization’s dedication on continuing the storytelling legacy of Live Oak County. Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff presented the proclamation to Dobie Dichos Inc. on Friday, April 29 for “carrying on a proud tradition in literature, folklore, and storytelling” by honoring Live Oak County’s most famous son, J. Frank Dobie.
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX

