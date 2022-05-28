ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass Lake, CA

Bass Lake Water Level to be Below Normal This Summer

By SNO Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASS LAKE — Bass Lake water levels are projected to be lower than normal this summer — yet higher than last year — due to the critically dry year. PG&E is managing water at Bass Lake to balance the needs of recreation, the environment, power generation and downstream water...

History Mystery #111: North Fork Trading Post

From the Madera Tribune, Volume 67, Number 83, 8 Sept. 1958. North Fork, CA. — A North Fork landmark for nearly 60 years burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. The Trading Post, a general mercantile store, caused this community’s most spectacular fire in years. The County Assessor’s Office valued the building alone at $20,000. The store was built in 1901 or 1902, according to U.S. Forestry Service Officials. It is owned by B.O. Best of North Fork. Forestry officials said the blaze broke out in the attic about 3 o’clock, “probably faulty wiring.” Cal Div. of Forestry units from throughout the county rushed to the scene to prevent any large-scale spreading of the fire but were unable to cope with the “heat” generated. Within hours the building was burned to the ground.
Crews work to contain vegetation fire in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews were able to contain a vegetation fire that came close to reaching businesses, according to Chowchilla Volunteer Fire Department officials. The fire started at the Ash Slough by unknown causes, according to fire department officials. By the time crews arrived on the scene,...
Fire evacuation order lifted in Madera County

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect new information from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office regarding the evacuation order being lifted, and from Madera City Fire. MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An earlier evacuation order has been lifted for all residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh, an […]
73 MW solar farm comes online in California

A 73 MW solar project has reached commercial operation in California’s Central Valley. Located in Tulare County, the Luciana Solar Project is expected to generate enough clean power equivalent to the needs of 20,000 California homes. East Bay Clean Energy (EBCE) is procuring the power generated by the project...
Power Mostly Restored in Central Fresno After Driver Collides With Pole

Power has been restored to hundreds of residences in the vicinity of Blackstone and Shields avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. However, 77 customers remained without power, PG&E said. The company said in an email that those customers could expect to be without power until about 6 p.m. The driver...
Island Water Park Open For The Season and Could Use Some More Help

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Island Water Park just opened up for the season. The three-day weekend created the perfect opportunity for the opening date, as Sam Ramsey would attest. Ramsey and his family brought 20 kids in total to the park Monday. “It’s hot, the kids had nothing...
One injured as fire burns in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was hurt in a blaze that could be seen for miles in the Fresno area. According to officials, crews responded to reports of a grass fire in the area of Marjan Avenue in Clovis near the area of Bullard and McCall Avenues. The fast-moving fire “immediately threatened a […]
‘Oops!’ Don’t Put Plastic Bags in That Blue Recycling Cart!

Even though we should already know what goes in the blue, green, and gray waste and recycling carts, we still have those “oops!” moments. Oops! Plastic grocery bags say they can be recycled — but not in the blue recycling bin. Oops! The dog’s poop ended up...
A Message From Madera County Sheriff-Coroner Tyson Pogue

I am a proud, lifelong, resident of Madera County and have proudly served at the Madera Sheriff’s Office since 2001. I systematically worked my way through the ranks of deputy, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, and undersheriff before being appointed the 16th Sheriff of Madera County nearly two years ago.
Lindsay’s water fund is drying up

As Lindsay approaches the end of the fiscal year, the finance director and city manager are working to get the water funds flush with cash after years of neglect. The city is performing a number of studies within their finances before they look at a rate study that could possibly raise water rates for those in Lindsay.
Dispatchers provide the eyes and ears for Kings County

Perhaps the unsung heroes of emergency response, dispatchers are the eyes and ears of local law enforcement, firefighting and ambulance organizations. “They’re vital in giving us that real-time information when we’re responding to these potentially dangerous calls,” said Hanford Police Department Sergeant Jason Gustin. “They help better respond to those calls."
There are more Fresnos than just California’s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is a well-known city in California, home to a number of fictional characters and referenced in many popular songs. However, the Fresno of Central California is not the only Fresno in the United States. In fact, there are other Fresnos in Texas, Arkansas, Ohio, and a Fresno Reservoir in Montana. […]
