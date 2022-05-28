Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Speaks Out on Star’s Shock Death

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO