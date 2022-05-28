ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Speaks Out on Star’s Shock Death

By Mathew Murphy
 4 days ago
Ray Liotta’s fiancee Jacy Nittolo has shared a tribute to the late Goodfellas actor, who died this week in the Dominican Republic at age 67. Nittolo, 46, shared a series of photos...

Related
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Michelle Grace
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Trouble In Paradise For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom? Singer Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On Multiple Occasions

Is everything OK between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Fans are convinced that the duo split, as the singer hasn't been spotted wearing her engagement ring. At the 2022 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, May 2, the brunette beauty, 37, wore a gorgeous gown and a ring on that finger — but it wasn't her ruby engagement ring. Then, while appearing on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, no rings were spotted on her fingers, one Twitter user pointed out. The "Roar" songstress also hasn't posted with her man that often, although on April 29, she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray Liotta’s Wife: Everything to Know About Ex Michelle Grace & Fiancée Jacy Nittolo

The entertainment world found itself in mourning on Thursday (May 26) after the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. The iconic actor — best known for his roles in Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, and Shades of Blue – “passed away in his sleep last night,” Ray’s publicist Jennifer Allen told HollywoodLife. The 67-year-old actor was in the Dominican Republic filming Dangerous Waters at the time of his passing. Initial details about his death were not known, except that his passing left a giant hole in the hearts of many.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore Tom Cruise’s Original Top Gun Jacket In The ‘Hold My Hand’ Music Video

Tom Cruise recently revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that he and Hans Zimmer, one of the composers for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, were struggling with the music for the film when Lady Gaga approached them both with “Hold My Hand.” “There was just a sound and something we were looking for and it just wasn’t right,” he said. “She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Mourns In Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘He Was Everything To Me’

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, shared a heartbreaking tribute for the late actor, who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday, May 26. Three days later, Jacy took to her Instagram to post an incredible photo album of the happy life they shared together before his untimely death. In the emotional message written alongside the snaps, the 47-year-old beauty remembered the Goodfellas star as “the most beautiful person inside and out.”
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Marries Her Former Co-Star

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
RELATIONSHIPS
