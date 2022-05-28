Ray Liotta Fondly Remembered By Restaurant Where He Ate 2 Days Before His Death

mega

Staff at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic fondly recalled their experience with late actor Ray Liotta after visiting only two days before his tragic passing.

The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep at 67-years-old on Thursday, May 26.

"We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night," Naca'n Restaurant's official Instagram account wrote days after serving Liotta and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo . "He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – #RestinPeace."

The upscale eatery previously took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the Field of Dreams actor and his fiancée on Tuesday, May 26, the night they dined with them.

Alongside the sweet snap, the restaurant wrote the caption: "Mr. Ray Liotta joined us for dinner with friends. We had a nice chat about the history of our building and our business. Very friendly and generous gentleman. #Nacan #NacanLikes #FineDining #goodfellas."

As OK! previously reported, Liotta was in the Dominican Republic filming Dangerous Waters at the time of his passing. His cause of death is still being investigated, but is not currently believed to be foul play.

"I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta," famed director Martin Scorsese penned in a heartfelt statement. "He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor."

"Playing Henry Hill in ‘Good Fellas’ was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot," he continued of one of Liotta's most famous roles. "He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early."