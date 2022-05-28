ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ray Liotta Fondly Remembered By Restaurant Where He Ate 2 Days Before His Death

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moljV_0ftSh2H100
mega

Staff at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic fondly recalled their experience with late actor Ray Liotta after visiting only two days before his tragic passing.

The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep at 67-years-old on Thursday, May 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzK7V_0ftSh2H100
@nacanrest/Instagram

"We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night," Naca'n Restaurant's official Instagram account wrote days after serving Liotta and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo . "He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – #RestinPeace."

'HIS HEART WAS SO PURE': GILBERT GOTTFRIED'S WIFE REMEMBERS HER LATE HUSBAND IN TOUCHING TRIBUTE

The upscale eatery previously took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the Field of Dreams actor and his fiancée on Tuesday, May 26, the night they dined with them.

Alongside the sweet snap, the restaurant wrote the caption: "Mr. Ray Liotta joined us for dinner with friends. We had a nice chat about the history of our building and our business. Very friendly and generous gentleman. #Nacan #NacanLikes #FineDining #goodfellas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBGe7_0ftSh2H100
mega

'FULL HOUSE' STAR JOHN STAMOS SHARES LAST TEXT MESSAGE HE RECEIVED FROM TAYLOR HAWKINS AS LATE FOO FIGHTERS DRUMMER’S CASKET ARRIVES IN LOS ANGELES

As OK! previously reported, Liotta was in the Dominican Republic filming Dangerous Waters at the time of his passing. His cause of death is still being investigated, but is not currently believed to be foul play.

"I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta," famed director Martin Scorsese penned in a heartfelt statement. "He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor."

"Playing Henry Hill in ‘Good Fellas’ was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot," he continued of one of Liotta's most famous roles. "He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early."

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Liotta

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67. He was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie Dangerous Waters at the time when he reportedly passed away in his sleep. He is survived by one daughter, Karsen Liotta, with his ex-wife Michelle Grace. Karsen followed in her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Henry Hill
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Martin Scorsese
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouse#Mega Staff#Nacanrest#Naca N Restaurant#Restinpeace#House
EW.com

Ray Liotta's 6 most memorable roles

With his wry Tri-State rasp and piercing Siberian Husky eyes, Ray Liotta commanded the screen for more than four decades in a series of roles renowned for their wiseguy intensity. But the actor, who died in his sleep at the age of 67, did much more than that, turning out memorable performances in everything from a Kevin Costner baseball dream to a marauding Muppets sequel. Below, six highlights from a richly unpredictable career.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Moments Before His Death Preserved in Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland still shows the late King of Rock and Roll's mansion just as he left it on the day of his death. Fans can surely recall how Presley had his last breath upstairs at Graceland. Though the mansion can attract tourists who want to see the late singer's home before his death, it has been off-limits to the public.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ray Liotta’s Screen Career: A Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood is mourning Ray Liotta, the Goodfellas star and key Field of Dreams actor who died May 26 at 67. Click through a photo gallery of his memorable roles above. Liotta rose from a featured role on the popular NBC soap opera Another World to become a leading man on the big screen, starring opposite some of showbiz’s top talent for such acclaimed filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Jonathan Demme, Nick Cassavetes, Derek Cianfrance, Joe Carnahan, Noah Baumbach and Paul Schrader. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The New Jersey native also appeared...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez reacts to ‘Shades of Blue’ co-star Ray Liotta’s death

Jennifer Lopez is heartbroken over the tragic news of Ray Liotta’s death. “Ray was my partner in crime on ‘Shades of Blue’ … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children,” the actress wrote Thursday in a tribute post dedicated to her late co-star. “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.” Lopez, 52, went on to recall some of the “intense” moments she and Liotta shared on set. “The first time we walked...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead at 67

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas," has died suddenly in the Dominican Republic, officials and police said Thursday. Police said emergency services were called early Thursday morning to a hotel in Santo Domingo where they found Liotta already dead.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Madonna’s Son David Banda Paid Homage to One of Her Best ‘90s Looks

Madonna seems to have a new fashion darling in her brood. This past Friday, her 16-year-old son David Banda made like his sister, the model Lola Leon, by turning heads with a look he wore on a night out with his mom. The low-cut Adidas x Gucci dress he wore to the the WBA World Lightweight Championship in Brooklyn was immediately recognizable to Madonna fans: It was a direct reference to one that she memorably wore to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle back in 1993. Gucci’s Alessandro Michele made as much clear when he invited Laura Whitcomb, the influential ‘90s designer behind the original Adidas collaboration, to the house’s fall 2022 showing, where he paid homage to the dress by reimagining as a floor-length gown with an even higher slit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta Reportedly Died in Dominican Republic While Filming New Movie

Ray Liotta, a legendary actor whose career breakout came in the classic Martin Scorsese crime drama Goodfellas, has died at 67. According to reports from Deadline, he passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. He was on location shooting the film Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected at the time. Tragically, Liotta leaves behind a daughter.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

58K+
Followers
982
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy