ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Northern Ireland centenary celebrated in shadow of Edward Carson – and Covid-19

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNkl0_0ftSg4Zk00

Tens of thousands of people marched under the outstretched arm of Edward Carson on Saturday as unionism celebrated the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Like the famous unionist leader, the leaders of the Orange Order reached into the past at Stormont as they pledged to defend the place of Northern Ireland in the UK.

There were references to the Protestant Reformation and the Glorious Revolution, as well as to James Craig, the first prime minister of Northern Ireland.

We need to become persuaders for the union, not cheerleaders for our enemies through our naysaying, infighting and negativity

The Siege of Derry in 1689 and the signing of the Ulster Covenant of 1912, both key events in the history of unionism, were marshalled by Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson as he urged attendees to become defenders of the union with Great Britain.

But Mr Gibson also gestured to the future and the next 100 years of Northern Ireland.

“We need to become persuaders for the union, not cheerleaders for our enemies through our naysaying, infighting and negativity.

“Gurning and whinging, while great Ulster Scots words, are not the British way.”

There was little sign of gurning as a carnival atmosphere took hold at Stormont where marchers and bands from across Northern Ireland massed on Saturday morning.

Brian Niblock, from Kilkeel in Co Down, attended the parade with his wife, mother, four daughters and a niece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zm7FI_0ftSg4Zk00
A cardboard cutout of the Queen at Stormont (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

He told PA news agency he was there to “celebrate 100 years of our wee country Northern Ireland”.

“It is nice and Covid is hopefully in the past now and we’re here as a family having a good day,” he said.

His band from Ballymageough was leading the Co Down contingent in the parade, he said.

“It’s a big day out to be enjoyed by all.”

On stage at Stormont, a singer wore a Union Flag dress, with bunting and flags bedecking the streets in and around Belfast.

Spectators, many of whom had prepared for a long day, brought flasks of tea and picnics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kBjB_0ftSg4Zk00
Merchandise on sale at Stormont before the start of the Northern Ireland centenary parade (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

At the Arches Care Home on the Upper Newtownards Road, residents were taken out on to the pavement to watch proceedings, and some said they had never seen a bigger parade in Northern Ireland.

Buses were put on for some for the one and a half-hour walk from Stormont into the city centre.

In the centre of Belfast, a wreath was laid at the cenotaph as the parade passed by.

Unionist politicians mingled with the crowd and Orange Order bands, some of which had come all the way from Canada.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was there, while his predecessor Arlene Foster enjoyed proceedings among the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyT87_0ftSg4Zk00
Former DUP leader Arlene Foster watches the Northern Ireland centenary parade from Stormont (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Party colleague Ian Paisley Jr was in Stormont too for the occasion, as well as Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley and Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little-Pengelly.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie was there for part of the day, as was Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Everyday politics did not appear to be the priority for many in the crowd as they cheered the return of post-pandemic normality.

The lack of a functioning executive at Stormont, blocked from forming by the DUP over its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, did not weigh heavily for some.

Adele Cantley, from Hillsborough in Co Down, said: “What we can do about it? We can’t do anything about it. It doesn’t bother me at all.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to be here and be back out in the middle of it all.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlene Foster
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Edward Carson
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Centenary#The Orange Order#Stormont#Grand#Ulster Scots#British#Pa News Agency
newschain

The Queen’s relationships with her 14 prime ministers

The Queen’s 70 years as sovereign has seen 14 prime ministers, from Second World War statesman Sir Winston Churchill to present premier Boris Johnson. Political leaders have consistently paid tribute to the monarch for her sage advice and impressive knowledge on home and world affairs during her private weekly audiences with her PMs.
U.K.
newschain

Where and when can I watch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

10.30am – Members of the royal family leave Buckingham Palace in carriages for Horse Guards Parade, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also gather to watch the ceremony. The military spectacle will be followed by a balcony appearance by the Queen, it is hoped, plus key royals...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

Jubilee beacons to be lit at NI’s highest peak and most westerly town

Beacons will be lit at Northern Ireland’s highest peak and most westerly town later to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The official four-day celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation will include street parties, exhibitions, church services and lunch events. Thursday will mark the start...
WORLD
newschain

Oisin Murphy targets Hickstead Speed Derby

Oisin Murphy and Paul Carberry could face off in the showjumping arena with both hoping to take part in the British Speed Derby at Hickstead next month. Three-times British champion Flat jockey Murphy is currently serving a 14-month suspension after admitting to contravening Covid protocols, misleading British Horseracing Authority officials and prejudicial conduct, as well as two alcohol breaches, at a hearing back in February.
WORLD
The Independent

Priti Patel tells Tories pushing for Boris Johnson’s resignation to ‘forget it’

Home Secretary Priti Patel has told Tory MPs pushing for the Prime Minister to resign to “forget it”.Ms Patel said writing letters of no-confidence in Boris Johnson was a “sideshow” and the party should be focused on “real challenges that we have to find solutions to”.Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “This isn’t about a parade (of leadership candidates) or a contest of letters. We need to concentrate on doing our jobs.“Look at what is going on in the world right now, look at the challenges that we face domestically. We can’t ignore those.“Our job is to deliver on...
POLITICS
newschain

Millions of Britons set to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Millions of people across the nation will be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee at patriotic street parties while live music, light projections and life-size cut outs of the Queen herald the historic occasion over the next four days. Events range from family picnics to a record-breaking 5,000-strong street party in the...
WORLD
newschain

Lionel Messi cherishes ‘beautiful’ night for Argentina at Wembley

Lionel Messi hailed Argentina’s “beautiful final” after they downed Italy 3-0 to claim Finalissima success at a sold-out and partisan Wembley. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner produced a memorable performance at England’s national stadium and provided two assists to inspire more trophy delight for his nation after last summer’s Copa America triumph had ended their 28-year wait for silverware.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy