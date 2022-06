Next to versatile roses and enigmatic irises, lily of the valley is one of the most important florals in perfumery. The scent of this delicate woodland flower, with its small, milky white pendants has been used in fragrances for decades, but it was arguably Dior’s Diorrissimo (created by Edward Roudnitska in 1955) that put it on the map. Known for being Monsieur Dior’s favourite flower, fresh sprigs of lily of the valley were once sewn into the lining of his gowns so audiences got a whiff of the scent as the models graced his runways.

