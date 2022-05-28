Images show bear on porch of Hiltons, VA home

HILTONS, Va. ( WJHL ) – An unexpected caller paid a resident of Hiltons, Virginia a visit Saturday morning, surveillance camera images show.

Around 12:45 a.m., a camera setup on Rebecca Moody’s porch spotted a Black Bear sniffing around and standing up to investigate the door into her home.



Photo: Rebecca Z Moody

“He didn’t do any damage,” Moody told News Channel 11. “I think he just wanted to let me know he is around and would be appreciative of being invited to dinner.”

Moody said signs of the bear’s presence began popping up earlier that week, with three bird feeders full of sunflower seeds being taken down and emptied of their contents.

According to Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources , the best way to avoid similar close encounters with bears is to remove potential food sources to keep them from returning for seconds. In the case of bird feeders, state officials recommend keeping seeds and other foods inside for 3-4 weeks after the first visit from a bear.

