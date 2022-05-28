Special Weather Statement issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-02 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TOMORROW THROUGH SUNDAY MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING Periods of moderate to heavy rain associated with showers and thunderstorms can be expected tomorrow through Sunday over portions of eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are anticipated tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night that will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts in excess of 1 to 1.5 inches cannot be ruled out in isolated parts of the mountains. Heavy downpours may cause localized flooding, particularly in areas that have already observed heavy rain and flooding last weekend. Rivers are already running fast and high, and additional precipitation may cause additional sharp rises. Campers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts need to watch for developing showers and thunderstorms over the next several days and seek higher ground if necessary. Never camp along streams, rivers and creeks. Keep a close eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close to the water`s edge.

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 34 MINUTES AGO