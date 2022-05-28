ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How much will Panthers DE Brian Burns command on long-term deal?

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmWaN_0ftSdcLI00

For those who interpret the letters “N-F-L” as “not for long,” the conversation about money can almost never come up too early. And it won’t be long until the Carolina Panthers will have to talk guap with Brian Burns.

The speculation surrounding an extension for the talented pass rusher unofficially began as soon as the team picked up his fifth-year option on April 29. Then, the topic was a tad more apparent when head coach Matt Rhule was questioned about Burns’ absence from the Charlotte facility two weeks ago—which was much ado about nothing anyway.

Regardless, the time is fast approaching for the top talent of the 2019 NFL draft class to cash in—Burns, obviously, included. So, as the landscape of the league looks today, how much would the Panthers have to potentially fork over for the newly-turned 24-year-old?

Pro Football Focus salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger put together his early projections for those numbers, and let’s just say Burns would probably like what he sees here—a five-year, $120 million payday.

“Burns was productive at Florida State and was a favorite of many analysts prior to the 2019 draft, but he fell to the No. 16 overall pick because of questions surrounding his size and ability to defend against the run. Through three seasons these concerns appear to have some merit, as Burns has struggled against the run and as a tackler,” Spielberger writes. “However, that is not what gets an edge rusher paid in this league — getting after the quarterback does, and that’s where Burns excels.

“Burns’ 107 quarterback pressures over the last two seasons rank 11th among edge defenders, his 83.8 pass-rush grade ranks 16th, and his 18 sacks are tied for 12th with Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge defender Shaquil Barrett.”

Spielberger’s projection, which also predicts $95 million in guaranteed cash, rewards Burns with a take of $24 million per year. That would, as of this writing, make him the fourth-highest paid defensive end on an annual basis.

But, again, that’s as of now. What we must take into account is the ever-increasing market, the expected salary-cap spike in 2023 and the fact the San Francisco’s Joey Bosa—a fellow edge rusher from the 2019 class—will very likely top what Burns is going to get.

Quite simply, however, Burns is a rising star at a premium position. He’s posted two straight campaigns of 9.0 sacks and is fresh off the first Pro Bowl appearance of his three-year career.

And no matter how you slice it, Carolina is going to have to provide the cheese if they want to keep their guy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced he was reopening his recruitment. Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Match: Tom Brady, Josh Allen used custom golf balls to troll the heck out of each other

Both Tom Brady and Josh Allen used their custom golf balls to troll each other during Capital One’s “The Match” on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Allen, who was teamed up with Patrick Mahomes, was the first one to strike. He placed an unflattering picture of Brady on his balls for the charity golf event. You know the one: It’s the picture of Brady at the NFL combine in 2000. Brady is standing there with his shirt off and he’s looking … less than stellar — at least when compared to the rest of the crop of draft prospects. So that’s a pretty hilarious move from Allen.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Pro Bowl#San Francisco#American Football#Panthers De Brian Burns#The Carolina Panthers#Pro Football Focus#Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions 'triplets' ranking falls into the bottom 10 across the league

Where do the Lions offensive “triplets” rank in the NFL? According to the analysts at CBS Sports, not very high. The CBS rankings of the top QB-RB-receiver of each NFL team plots the Lions at No. 24 overall. Detroit lands in the “Not awful but not great” tier of teams. Other denizens of that unsavory turf include the Giants, Steelers, Panthers, Jaguars and more. The grouping of QB Jared Goff, RB D’Andre Swift and TE T.J. Hockenson for the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in 'The Match'

For the first time in three tries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows what it feels like to win “The Match.”. This year’s celebrity golf match featured Brady teaming up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who nailed his birdie putt on the 12th hole to beat the tandem of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kerwin Walton trims his list down to five finalists

Former UNC basketball wing Kerwin Walton has made an update to his new recruitment here this weekend. After announcing he was heading to the portal on the final day of the deadline, Walton took the month of May to meet with teams and is now down to five finalists. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Walton has narrowed his list to Texas Tech, Clemson, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. The team left off is Creighton who held the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports early on in his new recruitment.  But now, he will focus on these five schools and a decision should be coming soon. North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton tells @On3sports he’s down to five schools: Texas TechClemsonOklahomaMemphisKansas Statehttps://t.co/zlqFtxq51J — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2022 Walton spent just two seasons at North Carolina and after an impressive first year where he was the team leader in three-point shooting, he saw his minutes drop here in 2021-22. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame great retires from NFL

Notre Dame has had very few players as impactful as stephon Tuitt over the last couple of decades and it was no surprise when he turned into a second round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014. On Wednesday Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL. Tuitt played in 91...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy