Memorial Day weekend brought more violence to the city of Flint as multiple people were shot proving once again that when it gets hot outside Flint becomes a warzone. I'm honestly starting to hate it here all over again. I was born and raised in Flint and my love comes and goes. I've lost friends and family to this place and it's not getting better. What is it that's driving people to wanna shoot each other so quickly? It's like kids don't fight anymore. It's straight to the guns every time and I'm so tired of it.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO