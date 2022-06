ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Hundreds of motorcyclists came roaring into the city, and Main Street was closed to everyone but the Run For The Wall riders. “They brought 280 motorcyclists,” said Jackee Pugh, Belmont County tourism director. “Over 300 people were here, and these women and men have traveled from California to Washington, DC to the Veterans Memorial Wall. And now they’re making a second leg of their journey from the Vietnam Wall in DC to the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Illinois.

