Call of Duty pros have already gotten their hands on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it seems like they are feeling optimistic for the future of the series. Last year's entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard, felt like a major step back for the series. Not only did it feel like it recycled elements of previous entries under a WW2 coat of paint, but it was buggy, lacked innovation, and much more. Although it still dominated the yearly sales charts, Activision was disappointed in Vanguard's sales and seems to desire more from the series. Thankfully, Infinity Ward may be able to achieve that and pump some new life into the series once more.

