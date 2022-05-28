ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening expert and there’s a specific time of day you should weed to make pest plants easier to kill

By Adrian Zorzut
 4 days ago
A GARDENING expert has given her tips on the best time of the day to weed that will make pest plants easier to kill.

Weeding can be a pain at the best of times but follow this simple hack and you could be on your way to a clean garden without breaking a sweat.

De-weeding after a spell of rain could save you a lot of time and hassle and lead to a healthier garden, according to One Good Thing.

You'll have a much easier time removing weeds when the ground is wet because damp soil is more flexible and should allow you to rip out the root of a weed in tact.

Yes, there is extra mess but it's much easier than trying to dislodge weeds when the ground is rock hard.

It also minimises ripping the body from the stem, getting a clean sweep instead.

You can wait for the rain to pass or drench the area you want to work on before getting started.

It comes as another gardening expert gave their tip on how to keep your grass looking amazing week after week.

You won't need to head to the shops and spend lots of money on expensive gardening products.

Gardening experts from Homebase shared their top tips for gardeners looking to give their gardens a boost in June.

And according to the experts, it’s key that you are mowing your lawn on a weekly basis, if you want it to look amazing.

So don’t be fooled and think that once every few weeks is enough - if you really want to leave your family members open-mouthed, you need to get out there every week.

The experts said: “Throughout the summer, mow lawns weekly, keeping the blade on a high setting to reduce stress on the grass.”

In addition to this, the experts at Lawnsmith added: “Regardless of the mowing height, never leave your lawn more than 10 to 14 days between cuts.

“The chances are in summer you won’t need to cut the grass much if it is very dry as there will be little growth.

“However, don’t go over the two weeks between cuts.

"Some weed grasses will take advantage of the lack of lawn mowing and spread or seed profusely.”

Not only this, but when the weather is dry, you must hoe your borders.

This will remove weeds before they have a chance to re-root in the soil.

#Gardening Tips#Weeds#Plant#Gardeners#Homebase
