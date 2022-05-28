ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

'Bridgerton' star Ruby Barker hospitalized due to mental health after feeling 'really unwell'

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2Dta_0ftSbAtU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYv41_0ftSbAtU00
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson

Nick Briggs / Netflix

  • Ruby Barker said she was hospitalized due to her mental health in an Instagram video Thursday.
  • Barker, 25, said she sought help for "intergenerational trauma" and has been "really unwell."
  • Barker played Marina Thompson on the Netflix show "Bridgerton."

"Bridgerton" star Ruby Barker revealed she's currently hospitalized for mental health issues.

Barker, 25, said in an Instagram video shared on Thursday that she sought professional help because she wanted to address the "intergenerational trauma bundled up inside."

"I am better," Barker said. "I've been really unwell for a really long time. I just want to be honest with everybody — I've been struggling."

Barker continued that she was admitted into a hospital but will be discharged soon and plans to take a break for a while.

"And I want to encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favor. Take a break. Stop being so hard on yourself. And people used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself, and I never really, really knew what that meant," Barker said.

In the video, Barker added that she used to be "rage-filled, frustrated, angry — all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me, and I was carrying the weight of the world on my back."

"I'm at a point where I have a diagnosis, and I will talk to you about that at another time," Barker said. "But I have a diagnosis, and I am relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand. I can't carry on the way that I've been carrying on. I need to change. So, that's what I'm trying to do."

Barker finished the video by thanking "Bridgerton" executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

"I need to thank Netflix, Shonda Rhimes, [and] Shondaland for giving me an opportunity — for saving me," Barker said.

On Saturday, Barker thanked her fans for sending messages of support in a Twitter post.

"Sorry I've been quiet, I guess people are finding out why now," Barker wrote. "Just want to say thank you for all the messages of support. I hope speaking out can help destigmatise mental health even a tiny bit, and encourage others to seek help if they need it."

Barker appeared in Season 1 of "Bridgerton" as Marina Thompson, the love interest for Colin Bridgerton. Season 2 of the hit series premiered on March 25.

Season 3 will focus on the love story between Colin, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 45

Vivian Hobson
4d ago

Be well beautiful. It takes courage to share what you have with us. Now I pray for healing and a healthy mind and spirit. We all have to pray this prayer. Blessings 💞

Reply
6
Boss Diva
4d ago

You are going to alright. Keep faith. about did the right thing seeking help. I got faith in you babi. 😘😘😘

Reply(1)
12
Mashona Atterberry
3d ago

I as well been dealing with mental health for quiet sometime it really hit me in2002 and it has been a struggle for me this present day,and what gets me is your family is not supportive but all I can say is you take care of self and leave people alone that don't mean you no good God got your back and really he is all you need.Keep your head up and continue with your therapy,your support system and stay away from negative people which is so very hard We can do this

Reply(1)
5
Related
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Luke Newton
Person
Shonda Rhimes
OK! Magazine

Dean McDermott Reunites With Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace As His Marriage To Tori Spelling Remains In Flux

Dean McDermott reunited with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, as his marriage to Tori Spelling remains up in the air. The actor, 55, reposted an Instagram Story from his son Jack, whom he shares with Eustace, this week. In the photos, the trio look like they are hanging out at a bar in San Francisco. "LOOK WHOS HERE!!!!" Jack captioned one of the photos. "Graduation San Fran style for @thejackmonty ! #proud #mom #graduation," she wrote in another photo. TORI SPELLING'S SEXY NEW LOOK HAS BOOSTED HER CONFIDENCE, MOTHER-OF-FIVE 'ENJOYS PROVING SHE'S STILL GOT IT': SOURCEThe former flames were married...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Unwell#Mental Health Issues
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped A Bombshell About Her 'Terrifying' Panic Attacks: 'I Thought I Was Losing My Mind'

Jennifer Lopez didn’t just share three gorgeous PDA-filled pictures of herself with fiancé Ben Affleck in the latest On The JLo newsletter. The 52-year-old Marry Me star also used it as an opportunity to share a very candid confession about her past with her fans – in particular, how she used to suffer what she described as “terrifying” panic attacks! We had no idea!
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

[WATCH] T.I. Tells His Son Not to Argue With People At Another Level

Last week T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King got into a screaming match with a Waffle House employee that went viral. T.I. asks why the media didn’t focus on his graduation instead. In the video, King is seen arguing, belittling then threatening a staffer after they allegedly messed...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan prepares for extraordinary change on GMA

Michael Strahan's career highs are endless and he's about to embark on one like no other. The TV host will leave the Good Morning America studios in New York and head to Iceland to be part of GMA's Extraordinary Earth series. His adventure will see him exploring diverse wildlife and...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Divorce Fallout: Kelly Clarkson Quits 'The Voice' To 'Spend More Time With Her Children' In Wake Of Bitter Split From Husband

Kelly Clarkson has decided to spend more time with her two children — River, 7 and Remington, 5 — in the wake of her nasty divorce, OK! has learned. The talk-show host and country crooner was noticeably absent from co-star Blake Shelton’s social media reveal on Friday in which the Voice veteran revealed Gwen Stefani will return to the top-rated show for the first time in two years.John Legend will join Stefani and Shelton.“While Kelly hasn’t announced it publicly yet, she’s done with the red chair. She’s quit,” a television insider told OK!.“She has shifted mindset. After her divorce from...
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Richard Engel Gives Emotional Update on 6-Year-Old Son With Rett Syndrome

In an emotional tweet on Monday, Richard Engel shared an update on his son, Henry, who was born with a variant of Rett syndrome. "For everyone following Henry’s story, unfortunately he’s taken a turn for the worse," the 48-year-old NBC News chief foreign correspondent wrote. "His condition progressed and he’s developed dystonia: uncontrolled shaking/ stiffness."
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

434K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy