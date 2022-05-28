Mobile cannon painted rainbow colors for Pride month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s iconic cannon at the loop has a new look. Local artists were painting the midtown cannon rainbow colors just in time for the start of Pride month. The cannon is frequently painted and repainted in honor of different causes and events. It sits at one of the most visible intersections in Mobile. Organizers say it’s a chance for people in the LGBTQ community to be more visible.

“These are wonderful people, they deserve to live life how they want to live and we’re showing our support by getting this iconic piece of Mobile and painting it rainbow,” said supporter Lucy Gafford. This past legislative session Governor Ivey signed a bill banning transgender medical treatments for minors.

Activists say, despite laws they say target their community, they’ll remain resilient and continue to educate people around them.

