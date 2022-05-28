ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile cannon painted rainbow colors for Pride month

By Chad Petri
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s iconic cannon at the loop has a new look. Local artists were painting the midtown cannon rainbow colors just in time for the start of Pride month. The cannon is frequently painted and repainted in honor of different causes and events. It sits at one of the most visible intersections in Mobile. Organizers say it’s a chance for people in the LGBTQ community to be more visible.

A national park site can lose NPS status: Here’s how that happens

“These are wonderful people, they deserve to live life how they want to live and we’re showing our support by getting this iconic piece of Mobile and painting it rainbow,” said supporter Lucy Gafford. This past legislative session Governor Ivey signed a bill banning transgender medical treatments for minors.
Activists say, despite laws they say target their community, they’ll remain resilient and continue to educate people around them.

Comments / 38

Steve Soileau
4d ago

educate people,we know perversion when we see it,you have defaced a civil war cannon in a war where 600,000 soldiers died on both sides.find something else to put your message on.

Reply(2)
20
Guest
4d ago

Hey due it on yo own property! Not public Property…. I due not approve ! As a tax payer. What are we teaching Our children…. That is the Anti Christ.

Reply
18
Deborah Broadway
3d ago

pitiful! let's celebrate all of the seven deadly sins it seems to be the norm now! perversion.....glutany...hate....MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON US ALL IN THIS SODOM AND GOMMORAH LAND!!!!!

Reply
13
#Mobile#Rainbow#Pride Month
