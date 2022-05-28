ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

COVID boosters suggested for Santa Clara County youth

By Lorraine Gabbert
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDj01_0ftSZXwh00

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11, time will tell whether parents take their children to get the jab.

In Santa Clara County, as of May 26, about 60% of children ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated and 70% of children ages 12+ have received a booster dose. The county does not yet track booster shots for ages 5-11. The extra shot is recommended at least five months following a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or two months following the Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Pfizer is the only booster shot available for children ages 5 to 11. They receive one-third of the dose given to those age 12 and older.

Parent Ariel Valencia said both her children are vaccinated. Her fifth grader, Arion, who attends Sakamoto Elementary School in the Oak Grove School District, received his COVID booster shot on Friday.

“We’re thrilled to be able to vaccinate,” Valencia told San José Spotlight. “We vaccinated both my kids at the fairgrounds on the first day it was available for their different age groups.”

Valencia said she had no hesitancy having her children, ages 11 and 17, vaccinated to protect them from any long-term COVID-related health problems.

Some parents remain hesitant to have their children vaccinated. For others, work or lack of transportation make it difficult. According to the CDC, from March 2020 to 2022, about 4.8 million children ages 5-11 had COVID. From Dec. 19, 2021 to Feb. 28, when the omicron variant surged, COVID-related hospitalization rates were twice as high among unvaccinated children ages 5-11.

Hilaria Bauer, superintendent for Alum Rock Union School District, told San José Spotlight she wishes more parents felt safe about vaccinating their children. The low number of vaccinated children in East San Jose reflects how misinformation campaigns disproportionately affect minority communities, she said.

“The number of vaccinated children varies with ZIP codes,” she said. “(The) more affluent ZIP codes have a stronger vaccination rate.”

Bauer urges parents to vaccinate their children, especially during the upcoming summer months.

“Wearing a mask is a good idea,” she said, “but the vaccine is better. I’m hoping that children who have received the vaccine would also receive the booster.”

Mary Ann Dewan, Santa Clara County superintendent of schools, said with COVID vaccines widely available, schools can benefit most when all who are eligible are fully vaccinated. Otherwise, campuses are more vulnerable to infections and outbreaks leading to disruptions in school attendance and health concerns, she added.

Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, said county-operated vaccination sites have been busy administering booster shots for children ages 5 to 11.

“We have seen a very good interest in parents bringing 5- to 11-year-olds for boosters so far,” she told San Jose Spotlight, “particularly on weekends.”

She said some parents may be waiting for school to end before getting their children vaccinated or boosted. Tong anticipates an uptick in vaccination and boosters, especially if families have travel plans. She said even children who have had COVID should be vaccinated and boosted after 90 days.

Tong said this is a good time to have children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated and boosted before vaccination sites get busy in late June, when the vaccine is anticipated to be approved for those under age 5.

Joseph Di Salvo, a member of the Santa Clara County Board of Education, said it’s imperative to promote the healthiest environments for all children and staff daily.

“We have always prioritized immunizations as a requirement for school enrollment,” he said. “COVID-19 vaccinations from Pfizer should be no different in application and practice for all children from 5 to 11. I say this confidently as a former elementary and middle school principal.”

Contact Lorraine Gabbert at [email protected]

Comments / 1

Related
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County leaders want office to track hate crimes

Santa Clara County officials want to create a department focused on hate crimes, but local leaders have questions about how it would work. The Board of Supervisors recently directed county workers to come up with a plan for implementing dozens of recommendations for addressing hate crimes. This would include developing a reporting system for hate-based incidents and making data about these incidents more transparent to the public. The board also asked for more details about the creation of a new county office that would receive and track reports of hate incidents and crimes.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Reader Panel: San Jose voters share candidate selections

San Jose voters are already casting their ballots for the primary election next week, but some aren’t excited about their choices. Residents who spoke with San José Spotlight said they’ve voted for many key offices up for grabs on June 7, including San Jose mayor, City Council, Santa Clara County sheriff, district attorney and county assessor.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Panel: Lack of housing is main cause for San Jose homelessness

The lack of affordable housing, systemic racism and weak safety nets continue to be the leading causes for Silicon Valley’s homeless crisis, a panel of experts last week. Hosted by San José Spotlight and nonprofit Destination: Home as part of an event series on the issue, the Thursday panel examined the root causes of homelessness—and possible solutions. It featured Dontae Lartigue, founder and CEO of Raising The Bar and board chair of the Santa Clara County lived experience advisory board; Margot Kushel, professor of medicine at UCSF; Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; and Tomiquia Moss, founder and CEO of All Home. Destination: Home CEO and San José Spotlight board member Jennifer Loving moderated the conversation.
SAN JOSE, CA
garlandjournal.com

Alameda County Educators Call Out Schools Chief Over Unauthorized Stipends

Teachers’ unions in Alameda County are criticizing Alameda County Superintendent of Schools L. K. Monroe for paying more than half a million dollars in COVID-19 related stipends to employees without informing the Alameda County Board of Education (ACBOE). The unions, which are backing Monroe’s opponent, Alysse Castro, in the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Health
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Education
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
City
Valencia, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Health
San Jose, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Coronavirus
San Jose, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
Santa Clara County, CA
Education
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose to study changes to worker misconduct investigations

San Jose is exploring changes to how city employees accused of misconduct are investigated. The Rules and Open Government Committee on Wednesday approved Mayor Sam Liccardo’s memo asking the city manager and the independent police auditor (IPA) to break down what checks are in place to hold employees accountable and suggest new ones to protect... The post UPDATE: San Jose to study changes to worker misconduct investigations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: On the fatal shooting in Uvalde, Texas

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Santa Clara County is deeply saddened by the horrific and senseless school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This tragedy touches everyone in our country and impacts the mental health of our entire nation. No state, county or city appears to be safe unless everyone is looking over their shoulders. Our... The post Op-ed: On the fatal shooting in Uvalde, Texas appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster
KRON4 News

San Francisco sees another COVID-19 spike

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A bright, sunny Memorial Day may be masking what is happening in San Francisco. Cases of COVID-19 are surging again, with an average of 500 reported new cases per day and 98 people in the hospital, more than double where we were a month ago. “There are two main groups that […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davisvanguard.org

The Atlantic Claims San Franciscans May Not Feel Safe and Secure, and Much of the Blame Centered on District Attorney Boudin – But Crime Data Creates Uncertainty

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – With public perception of a “crime wave” in San Francisco becoming more evident, SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s job is in serious jeopardy in the upcoming June 7 Recall Election, according to Annie Lowery, a staff writer for The Atlantic. She writes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose officials suggest historic warehouse be demolished

San Jose officials reluctantly approved a plan to demolish the remaining walls of the historic H.G. Wade Warehouse, but have lingering concerns about valuable bricks that disappeared from the partially burned building. The San Jose Historic Landmarks Commission on Wednesday voted 4-0-1 to recommend approval to demolish the remaining walls of the Wade Warehouse following... The post UPDATE: San Jose officials suggest historic warehouse be demolished appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
doniphanherald.com

Sodium Intake Linked to Risk for Atopic Dermatitis

TUESDAY, May 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Increased consumption of dietary sodium may increase the risk for atopic dermatitis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology, held May 18 to 21 in Portland, Oregon. Morgan Ye, M.P.H., from the University of California...
PORTLAND, OR
San José Spotlight

Collins: Building ADUs in Santa Clara County

Since 2016, several significant pieces of legislation have passed in California, removing regulatory barriers that created obstacles to building accessory dwelling units, commonly known as ADUs. As a result, permits for ADUs have increased more than tenfold from 1,269 in 2016 to 14,702 in 2019. With the popularity of ADUs on the rise, I want... The post Collins: Building ADUs in Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Ginsborg: Why re-electing Assessor Larry Stone is so important

Property taxes and school funding; one elected office on the ballot every four years has a big impact on both of these critical issues. Yet, as many people work their way through the ballot they often drift off before they get to the assessor’s race. That would be a costly mistake. Re-electing Assessor Larry Stone is an easy way to both protect our property taxes and assure our kids’ schools are properly funded.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Built in the Bay

East Bay Bonsai auction on June 8

(Ian Forsyth / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The East Bay Bonsai Society will host an in-person bonsai auction on Wednesday, June 8. The auction will start at 7:30 p.m. with a live preview starting 30 minutes before. It will be held at the Lakeside Garden Center at 666 Bellevue Ave., in Oakland.
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy