ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

World’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky sells for $1.4 million at auction

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtZiY_0ftSZTPn00

Drink up.

The world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky -- containing more than 86 gallons of single malt -- sold for nearly $1.4 million, according to Lyon & Turnbull, a British auction house.

The bottle, called “The Intrepid,” stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was certified as the world’s largest by Guinness World Records in September 2021. According to the auction house, it sold for £1,105,000, including the buyer’s premium, on Wednesday. That translates to $1.375 million in U.S. currency at the time of the sale, according to current exchange rates.

It contains 82.16 US gallons, or 311 liters, of liquor, according to CNN. That is the equivalent of 444 standard bottles, according to Forbes.

The 32-year-old whisky from Macallan was matured in a pair of casks at the distillery’s warehouse in Speyside, Scotland, CNN reported. It was bottled in 2021.

According to the auction house, the Scotch is pale gold and has a sweet taste with hints of apple.

The bottle was bought by a private international collector who has requested anonymity, Lyon & Turnbull said in a statement.

The winning bid was short of the world record for the most expensive bottle of whisky sold at auction, Forbes reported. A bottle distilled at Macallan in 1926 was sold for $1.9 million in 2019, according to the magazine.

The founder of the Intrepid project, Daniel Monk, said in a statement that he was inspired by his father’s passion for adventure and exploration. The project was created as a collaboration between Fah Mai, a Thailand-based investment company, and Rosewin Holdings, a London-based firm, CNN reported.

“For me and the whole team, The Intrepid project has always been about more than money,” Monk said. “This is a passion project to celebrate the life of my late father, Captain Stanley Monk who was himself an explorer and achieved many amazing things during his life. Today would have been his (80th) birthday so it was a perfect date to put The Intrepid up for auction.”

The label on the bottle features 11 explorers, including Ranulph Fiennes and Robin Knox-Johnston, according to CNN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet the World’s Largest Domestic Cat

Felines are graceful, fast, and often deadly creatures that stalk and attack prey with great precision. Humans, in our questionable habit of bonding with wild animals, have managed to domesticate some of these cats. Although people have tried to tame large felines like tigers, we’ve had far more success with smaller cats that are less capable of hurting human beings. Over thousands of years, we have domesticated cats that now sit on our laps and eat canned food. That begs the question, what is the world’s largest domestic cat and how does it measure up to other cat breeds?
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

UK military parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne will get underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and canon to the jet age. Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee begin with Trooping...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranulph Fiennes
The Independent

OLD Flight cancellations – live: Tui customers ‘abandoned’ and easyJet planes grounded

British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK, with widespread airport queues, flight delays and cancellations.Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has cancelled at least 40 domestic and European flights on Wednesday – mainly to and from its biggest base, London Gatwick airport.Meanwhile, it has emerged that police were called in to help hundreds of Tui passengers “abandoned” on the runway at Manchester airport for three hours on Sunday.Grant Shapps is the latest politician to weigh in, laying the blame for the chaos squarely on the travel industry.The transport secretary accused airlines and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy