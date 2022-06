OAKLAND — Chas McCormick hit a tiebreaking home run off Frankie Montas leading off the eighth inning and the Houston Astros got a scoreless effort from their bullpen, beating the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Tuesday night.The A's have lost 12 of 17 to fall 12 games under .500 for the first time since finishing the 2017 season at 75-87.McCormick was in a 2 for 23 funk but snapped out of it with his second three-hit game of the season. He also had an RBI single in the fifth.That was enough on a night when five Houston relievers combined for five...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO