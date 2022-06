“Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight, I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight.”. September 8 is going to be a big day for Disney fans. Not only is it once again Disney+ day — leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA — but the streaming service has also announced that will be the day that its new, live-action film Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son, will premiere. Furthermore, it released the teaser trailer and key art for the movie.

