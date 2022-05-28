ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot.

He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire.

He did have a permit to carry, police said.

He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating.

