ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceano, CA

Oceano collector opens Memorial Day exhibit

By Naomi Vanderlip
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYI29_0ftSYTWQ00

As Memorial Day nears, one local Oceano historian and military collector is sharing his passion with a military exhibit on display for a limited time.

It's open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. through July 10 at the Oceano Depot.

Mark Weedon spends his time collecting antiques, clothes and artifacts that tell stories about U.S. military history, but he wanted to share his findings with a wider audience.

“I decided that these things are just sitting around not serving any purpose, so I decided to use them for exhibits that people could enjoy,” he said. “Historical exhibits so that young people and all people could see what their ancestors looked like, what they wore and stories about them.”

The exhibit features authentic uniforms, photos and stories about service members from Oceano. The exhibit is housed alongside many other exhibits surrounding the railroad and military history in the Oceano region.

“These people, these exhibits represent to me the people of that day which are now our great great-grandfathers,” Weedon said. “Some people that aren’t even here anymore, but it gives them something to relate to and see it [as a] tangible thing, multidimensional thing that they can relate to, rather than a book or an ipad.”

The exhibit is also available for tours by appointment.

The Oceano Depot is located at 1650 Front St.

Comments / 0

Related
Lompoc Record

Remembering our heroes: Lompoc honors the fallen on Memorial Day

More than 100 locals, including active duty military, veterans and families honoring loved ones lost while serving in the United States armed forces, joined together Monday morning at Lompoc's Evergreen Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day. Program presenters, American Legion Post 211, and guest speaker Col. Robert Long, commander of...
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oceano, CA
Government
City
Oceano, CA
Local
California Government
Lompoc Record

Elks Halloween, Christmas plans are underway

Preparations for the annual Elks Rodeo continue year-round, but it's not the only event keeping the Elks Recreation Committee busy. The committee and its army of volunteers are also working non-stop on two newer events; Halloween Haunted Hills and Christmas in the Country. “These two events were created as a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Custom cars fill Broadway, Santa Maria Fairpark for Cruisin’ Nationals

The Santa Maria Fairpark was packed with classic and custom cars as well as car lovers Saturday and Sunday as West Coast Kustoms brought its Cruisin’ Nationals car show back to its traditional Memorial Day weekend after canceling the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staging a modified show last fall.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Military History#The Oceano Depot
Santa Barbara Independent

Civilians Should Not Lay Hands on Killing Machines

Often, I find myself praying that I will never have to give a press conference similar to those happening in Texas, currently. Chances are I’ll need to address the occurrence of a wildfire, flood, or earthquake before my term is up, but I really doubt I could navigate expressing the pain of what recently occurred in our nation.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
syvnews.com

Elks Rodeo supporting golden children in the Circle of Champions

When the curtain goes up on the 79th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, 25 special young champions will have arena-side seats. They’re the new members of the Golden Circle of Champions. The theme for opening night Thursday, June 2, is "Go Gold." It’s a night dedicated to local children...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Nominations open for Lompoc Man and Woman of The Year, Small Business awards

Nominations for the 2022 Man & Woman of The Year are now being accepted through June 30, in addition to nominations for Small Business awards, according to the Lompoc Valley Chamber. Last year, the annual awards ceremony was retooled to instead honor six local leaders for their outstanding contributions and...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Bluewater Grill Renews Santa Barbara Ties

The steadily growing Bluewater Grill chain may be opening a new outpost every year — there are 10 so far from Catalina Island to Phoenix — but the goal for each restaurant is to stay grounded (or “sea-ed” perhaps?) in its region. The pandemic provided the opportunity to refocus that mission at our own Bluewater on Cabrillo Boulevard, which opened in 2018. Specifically, the restaurant hired new executive chef Alberto Torres, a 30-year Santa Barbara resident formerly at Hollister Brewing Company and Chuck’s Waterfront, as well as a new GM, Autumn Vaughn, a rising star in Bluewater’s ranks.
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy