Recap of Tuesday’s MHSAA postseason events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. Connor Anderson stole home in the sixth inning, scoring the go-ahead run for the Ravens in the predistrict win on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and earning the win with two innings of hitless relief. Aiden Russell was 3-for-3 for Berkley (8-21), and Ben DeRosier tied the game at 5-5 with an RBI double in the fourth.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO