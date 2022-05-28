ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Tester touts bill helping veterans exposed to toxins during Montana stop

By David Jay
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbRWp_0ftSWvXi00

BILLINGS - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester touted his bill aimed at helping veterans get better and quicker medical care during a stop in Billings on Friday.

The bill focuses on veterans exposed to toxic trash fires, but it could help all veterans, Tester said at a gathering at VFW Post 6774 in Billings.

"We've got about 100,000 veterans in the state of Montana and potentially 66,000 of them could be exposed to toxins, toxic exposure," Tester said. "That tells you that just about every veteran you meet on the street, which is one in 10 people is going to potentially have some exposure. That means you've got to deal with the issue."

The bill is called the "Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act." Sgt. Robinson died in 2020 after toxic exposure during deployments to Kosovo and Iraq.

The bill recognizes 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions.

Until the mid-2010s, trash was commonly burned on military bases, because there is no landfill. The trash included items that produced dangerous toxic smoke like plastics, rubber, chemical mixtures, and even medical waste.

The troops were exposed to smoke from those burning materials, and the Department of Defense now estimates nearly 3.5 million troops from recent wars may have suffered exposure that led to cancers and serious respiratory illnesses.

"The oil companies lit the fires as far as the oil goes, but yeah, there was usually, it was some guy that was put on on KP that would have to go light the fires," said Randy Stiles, VFW Post 6774 commander. "You know they usually start with like kerosene or diesel and then kind of threw stuff in there to keep it going no matter what it was paper plastic, medical waste all that stuff."

Stiles served in Iraq and says the bill if passed, it would make it easier for veterans to show they were exposed to toxins while serving.

Comments / 9

Andy Robertson
4d ago

Republicans stand in the way again when it comes to veterans. Tester represents Montanans. Veterans deserve to be treated for the illnesses that they incurred during wars. Republicans pulled the same 💩with agent orange in the 1980s.

Reply
5
Related
Flathead Beacon

In Northwest Montana, Brownfields Funding Turns Blight into Might

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to complete environmental assessments and spur development at Brownfields sites across the state including in Libby. Brownfields sites are underutilized properties that may be contaminated due to a previous use, such...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana ranks as state with most guns per household

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana ranks first for gun ownership by household in the United States, with 64% of adults living in a home with a firearm, but in the last decade the state had just one mass shooting. “I don’t want to say that the gun culture in Montana...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

How many Montanans have lead in their blood? Health officials don’t know

The city of Helena, Montana is well-acquainted with lead. The state capital is home to two Superfund sites. “Pretty much everything except that slag pile is what remains,” says Valerie Stacey, an environmental health specialist with Lewis and Clark Public Health. Stacey is sitting in the driver's seat of...
HELENA, MT
Montana Talks

8 New License Plate Designs are Now Available for Montana Drivers

Drivers seem to love specialty license plates. Decades ago when you put plates on your car, you got one style. That's it. Only the police or other "exempt" government vehicles had a different color/style. Most of us probably remember playing that game in the car on family road trips to see who can spot the most state license plates. Kind of like license plate bingo. I imagine that game is significantly more difficult now, as most states have dozens, if not hundreds of different plate designs.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Montana Talks

Montanans Impressed by Harriet Hageman’s Speech at WY Trump Rally

I heard from a few of our listeners here in Montana who were very impressed by Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed candidate challenging Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming. For those who work in agriculture or for those who put food on the table thanks to our natural resource industries- Hageman's name is a familiar one. She's been fighting for Western interests for decades through her legal practice.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Governor Brad Little Among 16 Governors Calling on Biden to Rescind Climate Disclosure Proposal

BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little is among 16 governors who sent a letter on Tuesday to President Joe Biden and Chairman Gary Gensler of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expressing their concern with the SEC Climate Disclosure Proposal that would force publicly traded companies to disclose climate-change risks and greenhouse gas emissions.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Military Base#Toxins#Politics Federal#Vfw Post 6774#The Department Of Defense
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana voters in Lewis and Clark County will decide on two local-option marijuana taxes on June 7

(The Center Square) – On June 7, voters in Lewis and Clark County, Montana, will decide on two local-option excise taxes on medical and recreational marijuana sales. The first ballot measure would impose a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales and related products. The second ballot measure would also impose a 3% tax on medical marijuana sales and related products. The taxes would take effect on Oct. 1, 2022.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

Want To Raise A Family In Montana? I Would Check The Stats First

If you are thinking about moving to Montana to raise a family, you may want to take a peek at the stats before fully committing. A poll came out listing the best and worst places to raise a family. Based on affordability, the number of playgrounds, violent crime, and much more, does Montana make the cut for best or worst? Does it even make the list?
BOZEMAN, MT
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

A northern New Mexico community’s well is running dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A community in northern New Mexico already impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire has another problem on their hands. Buena Vista in Mora County is home to more than 350 people and right now families are struggling because the community’s well is running dry. Imagine not having access to clean water […]
MORA COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
opb.org

Oregon Secretary of State weighs in on Clackamas County election debacle

Your browser does not support the audio element. Thousands of Clackamas County ballots from the May 17 primary had to be reprocessed because misprinted barcodes left them unreadable by tabulating machines. According to the county clerk, the vote counting will continue until mid-June. The debacle is fueling conspiracy theories and caused confusion in the 5th Congressional District race, which the Associated Press finally called 10 days after the election. We hear from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan about the situation in Clackamas County and how Oregon can avoid problems like this in the future.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WBAY Green Bay

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
Wake Up Wyoming

The Ten Sleep Murders That Changed Wyoming

The men in the picture above are murderess. In the early days of Wyoming there were turf wars of all sorts. Many of those wars led to bloody conflict. One type of war was the cattlemen VS. the sheep herders. Both were important industries, but both were competing over grazing land and water.
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

Earthquake reported near Utah, Colorado border

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon and it was felt in the Grand Junction, Colorado area as well as Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.8 magnitude earthquake around 4:12 p.m. Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 miles from Fruita, Colorado, and about […]
MOAB, UT
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy