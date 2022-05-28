ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces pre-k teacher, daughter offer helping hands to Afghan refugees

By Miranda Cyr, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

LAS CRUCES - When dozens of Afghan families came to Las Cruces last year looking for refuge and a place to find support and comfort, Mahsa Azma answered the call.

Mahsa, a Head Start pre-k teacher at Las Cruces Public Schools, led two weekly classes teaching English and other skills to Afghan parents navigating their new life in the United States.

"I told them that I would love to help because I am an advocate, not just a teacher," Mahsa said.

LCPS school board Vice President Teresa Tenorio recommended Mahsa to the LCPS Bilingual Education, Translation, Interpretation and Community Outreach team, thinking she might be a good fit to offer assistance to the rising Afghan population.

Mahsa and her husband emigrated from Iran in 1995 to attend New Mexico State University. She said they have been in New Mexico since and consider it a second home.

Because they both grew up and lived in Iran, Mahsa and her husband speak and write Farsi. Many of the Afghan refugees speak Dari and/or Pashto. Mahsa said Dari is like a more formal version of Farsi and that both dialects use the Arabic alphabet. Pashto is a different language altogether.

The refugees would translate from Pashto to Dari, then Mahsa would respond in Farsi or Dari, after she got more used to the new dialect.

"I think we tried to be their cultural adviser and make them feel comfortable here," she said."

A family involved

It wasn't just Mahsa who was involved in helping the refugees. Both her husband and her 18-year-old daughter, Nika Mansouri Rad, offered aid wherever they could.

Las Cruces accepted more than 200 Afghan refugees into the city in late 2021. LCPS has enrolled 62 refugee students in the spring semester.

Nika, who recently graduated from Centennial High, became close with two of the six Afghan students — both girls — who attended the school. Nika speaks and understands Farsi.

As Mahsa and Nika learned the Dari dialect, they needed the refugees to speak slowly, but months later, they're able to have comfortable conversations.

"I learned just basically how to take everything one step at a time and take everything at their pace to make sure they were comfortable," Nika said.

Before the pandemic, the Azma family would travel to Iran every summer where Nika would have to don more modest clothing and try to adapt to some of the cultural expectations of women in Iran.

Because of this, Nika said she was able to relate to the girls attending class at Centennial and help serve as an inspiration for living in the United States.

"I'm just really glad that they had someone that was already completely adjusted to the (Western) culture," Nika said. "(I tried) to make them feel more comfortable, so they know they can talk to me."

Nika will attend NMSU in the fall to study communication disorders in the hopes of becoming a speech pathologist. She'll be living with her parents her freshman year and plans to keep in touch with the two girls she grew close to.

"I felt proud that I was able to do that, because there wasn't anyone else in my school that could help them," Nika said. "I really wanted to do what I could."

Nika wants to volunteer more in the future with some of the refugees that remain in Las Cruces.

Still not enough

Mahsa said there were a lot of challenges that came with her weekly class. At times, she has acted more as a counselor than a teacher.

Although she had some common cultural experiences — Iran and Afghanistan are neighboring countries so Mahsa said she was familiar with much of the Afghan culture — their personal experiences were different.

More than 100,000 refugees fled Afghanistan when the Taliban took over the country. The American military helped many refugees flee to the United States, providing temporary shelter at eight military bases, including nearby Holloman Air Force Base and Fort Bliss, before they settled wherever they could find work or a home.

"They've been through a lot of trauma, so they definitely need a lot of counseling, someone to sit down and listen to them and provide some support," Mahsa said.

Many of the refugees were doctors, pilots, teachers and other professionals in Afghanistan, but now they applying for even the lowest paying jobs in the United States.

"They want to provide for families, and most of them have large families. They have more than five, six kids," Mahsa said. "It's really hard for them."

Many of the refugees who first settled in Las Cruces have left for better work opportunities. Mahsa said her class began with 25 students, but by the end of the school year, there were just four students.

"A lot of nights I cried driving home, thinking about what they went through or all the challenges they're facing here," Mahsa said. "We have a … lack of resources here in Las Cruces. It is very challenging for them."

Mahsa's class wrapped up in early May, but she's hoping it will resume in July as long as there is still interest.

Mahsa said she wants Las Crucens to know that these families are trying to do everything they can to rebuild their lives, and they need patience and understanding from the community. She asked the community to show empathy.

"Don't make comments if you don't know what's going on," Mahsa said. "It really hurts their feelings. It can make a really deep damage, more than what they can tolerate."

Miranda Cyr, a Report for America corps member, can be reached at mcyr@lcsun-news.com or @mirandacyr on Twitter. Show your support for the Report for America program at https://bit.ly/LCSNRFA .

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces pre-k teacher, daughter offer helping hands to Afghan refugees

