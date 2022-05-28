Mental health facility coming to South Placer Jail

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A new mental health facility and vocational training facility has been approved for construction at the South Placer County Jail, located in Roseville, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The $68 million project is planned to start this fall and finish by early 2024. The project will include a 39,000 square-feet vocational training facility and a 17,000 square-feet mental health facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that the mental health facility will house 45 inmates, provide acute mental health treatment and additional treatment will be given to those inmates who are unable to stand trial.

The vocational facility will give inmates work experience with welding, vinyl printing, construction and embroidery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The facility will also include two additional housing locations for 120 inmates, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have seen the positive impact made on inmates who participate in our vocational programs as they take their new skills and apply them in the workforce,” Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell said. “Hearing how motivated they are to work time off their sentence to begin a new journey upon their release makes us proud.”

According to Bell the goal of these new facilities is to reduce the rate of criminals who reoffended, or recidivism.

“By reducing the recidivism rate, we can continue to keep Placer County a safe place to live, work, and visit,” Bell said.

