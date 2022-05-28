ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Mental health facility coming to South Placer Jail

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3am3Md_0ftSWNyM00

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A new mental health facility and vocational training facility has been approved for construction at the South Placer County Jail, located in Roseville, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The $68 million project is planned to start this fall and finish by early 2024. The project will include a 39,000 square-feet vocational training facility and a 17,000 square-feet mental health facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that the mental health facility will house 45 inmates, provide acute mental health treatment and additional treatment will be given to those inmates who are unable to stand trial.

The vocational facility will give inmates work experience with welding, vinyl printing, construction and embroidery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The facility will also include two additional housing locations for 120 inmates, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have seen the positive impact made on inmates who participate in our vocational programs as they take their new skills and apply them in the workforce,” Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell said. “Hearing how motivated they are to work time off their sentence to begin a new journey upon their release makes us proud.”

According to Bell the goal of these new facilities is to reduce the rate of criminals who reoffended, or recidivism.

“By reducing the recidivism rate, we can continue to keep Placer County a safe place to live, work, and visit,” Bell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 6

Fedupmommabear
4d ago

The mental health facility is a great idea and I can see the place being filled within a week! The vocational training isn't a bad idea but they should include recession proof training like computer tech, firefighting and others. Some of the vocational training they're going to be offering will leave the inmate suffering from the inability to find gainful employment on the outside very soon...

Reply(1)
2
Related
FOX40

Solano County sees rise in teens dying from fentanyl

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There’s an uptick in fentanyl-related deaths, especially among teens according to Solano County. Kaydan Ross is a teenager who is among this statistic. “He’s genuine, he’s loving, he’s happy, he played football, he loved everybody,” said Brenda Steed, Ross’s mother. Steed’s face lit up when she mentioned her 18-year old […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

One arrested in connection with fire at Woodland Public Library

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers and firefighters from Woodland responded to a fire at the Woodland Public Library early Monday morning.  Woodland Police said that officers responded around 1:50 am after several items were burning near the building, damaging part of a stucco wall.  The person that called in the emergency said that a person […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Vegetation fires in Sacramento linked to arson

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Vegetation fires are breaking out every day now in the Sacramento area during critically dry conditions, and firefighters said many of those fires are cases of arson. “It seems like every fire season gets just a little bit busier,” Capt. Parker Wilbourn said. Captain Wilbourn of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Swimmer missing in Sacramento River from Arizona

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a swimmer who went missing on Sunday in the Sacramento River.  The sheriff’s office identified the swimmer on Wednesday as a 19-year-old man from Arizona.  Deputies responded to the Sacramento River, east of Levee Park, in Colusa around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff’s […]
COLUSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
County
Placer County, CA
Roseville, CA
Health
Placer County, CA
Government
FOX40

Controlled burns clear fuel, provide training experience for firefighters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are ramping up their training ahead of this year’s wildfire season. More than 50 firefighters were at the Sacramento Valley Conservancy Wednesday getting hands-on experience to help prepare them for what’s to come. Any weeds or vegetation that were there early Wednesday morning – is now gone. And this is […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Smoke visible from Sacramento as fire burns in rural Solano County, authorities say

Crews are battling a large vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon in Solano County, south of Dixon. A wildfire was burning near Hay Road and Highway 113, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said in a social media post just before 1 p.m. County emergency officials said forward progress on the...
FOX40

Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Granite Bay High student accused of threatening school shooting

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A Granite Bay High School student was arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting on Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, an anonymous tip was made through the school's online reporting system saying a Granite Bay High School student had allegedly threatened a school shooting. School officials...
GRANITE BAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Bell
FOX40

COVID-19 rates in Sacramento County high for first time in months

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — COVID-19 rates in Sacramento County are eight times higher than they were in early April, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission is high.   This year for the Memorial Day holiday, not many testing sites were open, and the ones that were open weren’t busy. “In this […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
foresthillmessenger.com

Placer CEO Placed on Paid Leave

Placer County Executive Todd Leopold has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, the Board of Supervisors confirmed to KCRA 3 on Friday. The decision comes over a week after Leopold came forward as the driver who hit and killed Inderkum High School basketball player Anthony Williams in March. It's unclear if he was placed on administrative leave due to the deadly crash.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Facility#Vocational Training#County Jail
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County grappling with email release following lawsuit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Auditor-Controller Joe Harn has been ordered to cut a check to the tune of $115,132 in fees to attorneys representing El Dorado Hills property owner Dean Getz. Harn received the Superior Court order May 11, following the conclusion of a lawsuit...
FOX40

Napa Valley residents return home after Old Fire led to evacuations

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Napa Valley residents and workers are breathing a sigh of relief after firefighters made great progress on the Old Fire. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has burned 570 acres in the area between Silverado Trail and Atlas Peak. Mike Vandiver and his team at MVP Construction are building new […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Modesto Fire stresses water safety after weekend rescues

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto firefighters are reminding people of the importance of water safety after rescuing six people from the Stanislaus river Sunday near Knights Ferry. “We have definitely seen an increase in numbers of people coming out here,” Joshua Jacobson said. Jacobson, with Sunshine Rafting Adventures, said they launch 70-80 rafts a day […]
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX40

Fairfield man arrested after walking into hospital with stab wounds

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police arrested two people in connection with the killing of 56-year-old Sao Lao in a neighborhood on Tuesday.  The suspects were identified as 34-year-old Sabrina Jo Banks and 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez.  Police said officers went to a hospital on Tuesday around 11 a.m. for a report of a man with […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Deadly Accident in Florin Area Claims Life

Fatal Accident Reported Near Power Inn Road Intersection. A deadly accident in the Florin area of Sacramento was reported on May 26. The collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), happened near the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue. The only additional information released by the CHP was that a minimum of one person had died in the crash. An investigation is underway by authorities to determine the cause of the accident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento hosts California’s shortest state route

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When construction began on June 20, 1934, the city of Sacramento had no idea that Tower Bridge would become California’s shortest state route at just under .14 miles. In 2010, the California Legislature reinstated state Route 275 as the length of Tower Bridge from the east end of the bridge to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy