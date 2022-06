This year’s Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo will take place June 17–19 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton, Wyoming. Join us for the fourth-largest rodeo in Wyoming and the second-largest Indian Tour Rodeo in the nation! The festivities will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, June 17 with an open slack competition, a rodeo performance in the evening at 6:00 p.m., and a nighttime outdoor concert at 9:30 p.m. by Armond Duck Chief at the Wind River Casino! The same schedule will be repeated Saturday, June 18 with the Rodeo, then concert with the potential for a diabetes walk. The championship round will take place Sunday, June 19, beginning at 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO