7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly. The Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut and Congregation Sharah Zedek of Westerly will present a screening of the film “The Automat” as part of the 2022 Annual International Film Festival of Eastern Connecticut. The documentary is narrated by Mel Brooks and is about the documentary about the long-gone Horn & Hardart restaurant chain of New York City and Philadelphia. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door.

