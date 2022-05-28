ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport police pursuing “several strong leads” in homicide

 4 days ago

BRDIGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway in Bridgeport after police responded to a woman who was found shot to death at 40 Knoll Place.

AMR responders called in law enforcement once they discovered the 30-year-old female victim at 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning. Responders report she was found dead on the scene and appeared to be shot to death.

An investigation is underway, and the Detective Bureau is pursuing “several strong leads” at this time.

Bridgeport Police believe this was an isolated incident and think she knew her attacker.

Though next-of-kin has been notified, police have yet to identify her publicly.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

