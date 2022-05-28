ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas, OH

Rural Action seeks Donation Station volunteers at farmers market

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA — Rural Action is seeking volunteers to help with the Donation Station at the Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market.

The Donation Station solicits food and monetary donations each week to purchase produce from local growers. The food that’s purchased is then delivered to individuals facing food insecurity. The Donation Station volunteers will engage with customers, collect donations, visit vendor stands to make purchases, organize produce and other foods and assist with distribution. Volunteers will staff the table at the Farmers Market under the supervision and guidance of the Donation Station Intern.

Volunteers are needed for the entire Farmers Market season, which runs through mid-October. Each Wednesday, the volunteers will help set up the Donation Station at the market and operate it from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All necessary supplies and training will be provided. Those interested in volunteering should contact Rural Action at 330-859-1050 or email Johna@ruralaction.org.

