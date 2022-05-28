ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithia, FL

‘Horrific scene’: Hillsborough deputies charge man with Lithia murder

By Eli Murray
 4 days ago
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A man has been arrested in connection to an apparent murder, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were called to a home in Lithia just after 12 a.m. Saturday when they found a woman with “severe upper body trauma” at the 6200 block of Kiteridge Drive, south of Lithia Pinecrest Road near FishHawk Ranch. A neighbor called 911 to report a person down.

Matthew Terry, 47, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Detectives said Terry fled the crime scene and was found in “overgrown brush and trees” off Lithia Pinecrest Road.

“Deputies who arrived at this horrific scene overnight were able to identify the suspect and worked quickly to detain him,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This was a violent and isolated incident and this suspect is now facing a first degree murder charge for his actions. Our hearts are with the victim, and those who are impacted by this senseless loss.”

Deputies determined the suspect was a 47-year-old man who they learned had argued with the victim at a bar, The Landing Bar & Grill, earlier Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name or age of the woman who died, citing Marsy’s Law, which prevents the disclosure of the names of victims in crimes.

Terry is being examined at Tampa General Hospital for lacerations sustained during the altercation with the victim.

Police said the suspect and victim were “known to each other” and this was an isolated incident that doesn’t present danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 1

