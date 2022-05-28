ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

By Alex Ciccarone
Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in...

www.local10.com

Comments / 4

Related
Click10.com

Police: 2 people injured in North Miami Beach shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in North Miami Beach began a shooting investigation late Wednesday night. It happened on the 1600 block of Northeast 164th Street. According to authorities, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting. A large police presence was spotted by Local...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Homestead couple arrested after body wrapped in bedsheet found floating in canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday, nearly a week after the body of a man was found floating in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, the body of Adan Lopez Lorenzo, 30, was wrapped in a bedsheet when it was found floating in a canal in the 23700 block of Ingraham Highway last Thursday.
HOMESTEAD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Broward Sheriff S Office#Traffic Homicide Unit
Click10.com

2 men fatally shot inside vehicle in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northeast Third Court and 135th Street. Neighbors told Local 10 News that they heard over 10 shots being fired. An officer at the...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police investigate fatal, fiery crash in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery crash shut down a portion of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near 136th Avenue just a few miles east of I-75. The driver somehow lost control and ended up crashing into a palm tree in the median before it burst into flames. Police said it happened at around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the center median of Sheridan Street. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue personnel extinguished the flames and the driver was subsequently located a dead person inside the vehicle. Police said their initial investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a palm tree in the center median. Authorities believe speeding and alcohol use may have been factors in this crash. During the overnight hours, portions of Sheridan Street were temporarily closed as our officers conducted their investigation. Both the East and Westbound lanes of Sheridan St. have since re-opened. The investigation continues.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Mauled dog not only one injured at Miami-Dade boarding facility this year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After the mauling death of a labradoodle at a northeast Miami-Dade pet boarding facility over the weekend, another pet owner is coming forward to say her dog also suffered injuries at the Pet Poodle Resort and Spa earlier this year. Ryan Udelson told Local 10...
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Margate home under investigation

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were called to a house where a shooting took place in Margate. A shooting occurred at 5740 Lakeside Drive, at around 11 p.m., Monday. Special Response Teams investigated the home, Tuesday morning. The residence was cleared by police. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a car crashed and then caught on fire late Monday night in Pembroke Pines, killing the driver. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sheridan Street, just west of Northwest 136th Avenue. According to Pembroke Pines police,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
wflx.com

Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for massive dump

GREENACRES, Fla. (WFLX) - A Greenacres landscaper arrested for illegal dumping should’ve kept junk in his trunk, police say. The incident happened on Jan. 26 on the 2600 block of Mercer Avenue near Belvedere Road and Interstate 95. According to police, a witness saw a landscaping truck dump two loads of garbage on private property in the area.
WSVN-TV

Rocks fall from dump truck onto highway in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The load from a dump truck spilled onto the highway in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened along Interstate 595, near Interstate 95, during rush hour, Tuesday morning. Rocks spilled all over the interstate, which caused traffic delays. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....

Comments / 0

Community Policy