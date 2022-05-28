Local school board passes new safety features for classrooms

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton announced in a video on Friday that the school board had approved and passed new safety features for their classrooms.

The safety features include adding a phone to every classroom to make communication more accessible.

In addition, classrooms will now have a new barricade devices installed on each door. The supplies are already on location at Boardman Schools and will be installed over the Summer.

Superintendent Saxton also mentioned the open dialogue he continues to have with Boardman PD. The Police Department advised new security measures that will work to keep Boardman students safe in the future and into the next school year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.