Local school board passes new safety features for classrooms

By Noelle Haynes
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton announced in a video on Friday that the school board had approved and passed new safety features for their classrooms.

The safety features include adding a phone to every classroom to make communication more accessible.

Area superintendent discusses security plans after decision to close school early

In addition, classrooms will now have a new barricade devices installed on each door. The supplies are already on location at Boardman Schools and will be installed over the Summer.

Superintendent Saxton also mentioned the open dialogue he continues to have with Boardman PD. The Police Department advised new security measures that will work to keep Boardman students safe in the future and into the next school year.

Katherine I
4d ago

what's the point of having a phone to call 911 when there is a shooter inside the school because the Police don't go inside the building to put out the fire, the shooter until they're ready. What needs to change is having teachers armed and their needs to be change in Police policy. When there is a fire, a shooter on school grounds, time is not on your side. You can't wait until the Police get ready and all the equipment is there. You have to put out that fire immediately.

IN THIS ARTICLE
