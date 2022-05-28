5-28-22 fdl county high speed chase

The recent rash of mass shooting incidents across the country hits home for Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein. Goldstein says his father lives just a few blocks from a church in Orange County, California where a gunman killed one person and injured five May 15. Goldstein says he was worried when his father didn’t initially respond to a text message he sent him or answer a phone call. Fortunately Goldstein says his father eventually called him to say he was safe and was not in the area when the shooting occured. “How many families don’t get to say that when they sent that text or tried a phone call that someone on the other end was able to actually answer,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “I’m doing a lot of talking with community members and clergy. There are communities that are just devastated and in pain.” Goldstein says it’s important that people not become desensitized to these acts of violence. He says while politicians debate gun restrictions, or whether to arm teachers, he wants to focus on prevention. Goldstein says he is exploring a program in Arkansas that attempts to identify students who are at high risk by looking for signs of stress, anxiety and depression.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO