Fond Du Lac, WI

5-28-22 fdl county high speed chase

radioplusinfo.com
 4 days ago

A Fond du Lac man was arrested following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County....

www.radioplusinfo.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man arrested for OWI with 3 children in vehicle

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin State Patrol arrested late on Tuesday, May 31 a 30-year-old Racine man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence third offense -- with three children in the vehicle. A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region stopped the vehicle for speeding on I-94...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Prisoner dies during Hwy. 441 transport

A 43-year-old Appleton woman being transported by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department died after she ‘exited’ a moving vehicle on a highway near Menasha, according to sheriff’s officials. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw a minivan traveling in the left lane of Hwy. 441...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Garbage truck rolls over in Highway 19 crash involving dump truck

WINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 involving a garbage truck and a dump truck, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9:05 a.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a dump truck and garbage truck were involved. An initial report...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. Sheriff: Appleton woman exits moving vehicle, dies at hospital

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was transporting an Appleton woman when she reportedly got out of the moving vehicle. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on May 30 around 5:30 p.m., deputies were transporting a 43-year-old Appleton woman. The woman reportedly got out of the vehicle while it was moving on STH 441.
APPLETON, WI
winonaradio.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Fire Near Fremont

FREEMONT TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-Five area fire agencies responded to a blaze that broke out near Fremont Wednesday. The fire happened on 29,000 block of County Rd. 29. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported but several sheds were damaged by the flames. Lewiston fire led the...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Motorcycle crash in Manitowoc County, Menasha man charged with 4th OWI

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Menasha was arrested on his 4th OWI after a motorcycle crash that reportedly left his passenger injured. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that on May 29 around 3 p.m., a State Patrol Trooper responded to a motorcycle crash at County Highway K and County Highway NN in Manitowoc County. A 55-year-old woman was injured after falling off the motorcycle she was a passenger on.
radioplusinfo.com

6-2-22 wisconsin deputy not charged in 2016 shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two special prosecutors have decided not to charge a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in the fatal shooting of a man sleeping in a park. The prosecutors announced Wednesday that they didn’t find sufficient evidence to charge Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Mensah in Jay Anderson Jr.’s death in 2016. Their finding echoes Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge Mensah, who was then a Wauwatosa police officer. Mensah found Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in a park and said he shot him because he thought Anderson was reaching for a gun. Anderson was one of three people Mens.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

1 arrested in weekend shooting

One person is in custody in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man injured in Wood County, police said. Wood County Sheriff’s investigators responded just after 7 a.m. Monday to Marshfield Medical Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the hospital. From there, the investigation led to a home on Half Mile Drive.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida Police try to pull over vehicle, driver intentionally crashes car

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is facing charges after he fled from officers with the Oneida Police Department who tried to pull him over for an equipment violation. The Oneida Police Department posted on its Facebook about an incident that happened on May 29. Officers tried to stop a vehicle for a reported equipment violation.
ONEIDA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested for allegedly firing gun into occupied home after crashing stolen car in Sauk Co.

IRONTON, Wis. — Sauk County law enforcement arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly firing a gun into a home shortly after he crashed a stolen car nearby. Law enforcement officers were first contacted shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday for a report of a single-vehicle crash on La Rue Road north of Frank Road. Authorities said the caller was a homeowner who lived in the area and saw the vehicle go into a ditch.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WISN

Greenfield police chase ends in deadly Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead following a police chase and crash. Greenfield police said they attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near 27th Street and Howard Avenue in Greenfield around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver sped off and they terminated the chase before speeds reached...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin woman jumps from squad, dies from injuries

FOX CROSSING, Wis. - Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was driving the vehicle through Fox Crossing, a town in Winnebego County, about 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-2-22 recent mass shooting incidents hit close to home for fdl police chief

The recent rash of mass shooting incidents across the country hits home for Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein. Goldstein says his father lives just a few blocks from a church in Orange County, California where a gunman killed one person and injured five May 15. Goldstein says he was worried when his father didn’t initially respond to a text message he sent him or answer a phone call. Fortunately Goldstein says his father eventually called him to say he was safe and was not in the area when the shooting occured. “How many families don’t get to say that when they sent that text or tried a phone call that someone on the other end was able to actually answer,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “I’m doing a lot of talking with community members and clergy. There are communities that are just devastated and in pain.” Goldstein says it’s important that people not become desensitized to these acts of violence. He says while politicians debate gun restrictions, or whether to arm teachers, he wants to focus on prevention. Goldstein says he is exploring a program in Arkansas that attempts to identify students who are at high risk by looking for signs of stress, anxiety and depression.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtmj.com

Driver dies in fiery crash near Milwaukee/Greenfield border

MILWAUKEE- One of Milwaukee County’s busiest thoroughfares was closed this morning after a police pursuit turned into a deadly crash. Greenfield Police say they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near 27th and Howard early this morning. According to Greenfield PD, radar clocked the car traveling 98 miles per hour.
GREENFIELD, WI

