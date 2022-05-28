QC man sentenced to 10 years for gun-related incident

An Iowa City man with a history of domestic abuse with his live-in partner was arrested again for the same offense over the weekend. A reporting party called 911 Sunday night just before 8 o’clock saying that he heard a domestic dispute at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street in Iowa City. Upon arrival, the officers reported seeing 52-year-old Bryce Peterson’s apartment door open, with a chaotic scene inside. The officer’s report noted food thrown around, broken dishware, and a table flipped over. Police made contact with the victim, who was in the bedroom with Peterson. She told officers that there had been a verbal altercation that led to the mess, and that Peterson wrapped her arms around her after she walked away and restrained her in the bedroom. She allegedly pleaded with Peterson to release her.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO