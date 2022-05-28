ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

QC man sentenced to 10 years for gun-related incident

By Linda Cook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. Ryan Michael Shumaker was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm as a felon, a news release...

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 150 months; or 12 years and six months, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Julian Darnell Black,...
DAVENPORT, IA
4 QC suspects arrested in drug trafficking, guns investigation

Four men from Moline are behind bars after the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group seized six firearms, cannabis, cocaine and over $50,000 in suspected drug proceeds during a series of search warrants in Moline last week. On May 25, detectives executed multiple search warrants at residences as part of an ongoing cannabis and cocaine […]
MOLINE, IL
Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation

MOLINE, IL
Streator Woman Named In Hate Crime Lawsuit

A Streator woman has made history but it's not something to be proud of. Sixty-seven-year-old Cheryl Hampton and her son 45-year-old Chad Hampton of Victoria, Illinois are defendants in a first-ever hate crime lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The suit says the mother and son “intentionally used the shameful history of lynching and racism in America to terrorize and instill fear in their next-door neighbor simply because he is Black”.
STREATOR, IL
IA man charged for child endangerment & firearm

A Burlington man has been arrested for child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal and intoxicated man May 25 at approximately 9:38 p.m. When deputies arrived to the home on 147th Avenue in West Burlington, they were advised the subject had a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself, and his 2-year-old child was in the residence with him. Deputies arrived on scene and heard a gunshot from inside the house. Deputies observed a man walking around the interior of the residence. The subject then placed a pistol on the kitchen counter and walked to the front door, where he was detained.
BURLINGTON, IA
Police: Suspects stole, then sold, construction material

Two Davenport suspects face charges after police say they stole, then sold, construction material from a site on River Drive, Davenport. Grace Meder and Jordyn Puckett, both 23, faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 7:30 a.m. April 20,...
DAVENPORT, IA
Documents: Suspect, 18, will be tried as adult in attempted-murder case

An 18-year-old Davenport man who faces a charge of attempted murder will be tried as an adult, court records say. Anthanious Kelly, who turned 18 on Monday, was 17 at the time of the incident that happened shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021, court records say. He faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury and felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say.
DAVENPORT, IA
Emergency responders at flipped-vehicle crash Wednesday

Emergency responders were at the scene of a crash involving a flipped vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lombard and Division streets, Davenport. A crowd of neighbors gathered while emergency responders spoke with a young woman, who was crying. Neighbors said another vehicle may have been involved.
DAVENPORT, IA
Memorial honors two men killed in I-74 Bridge pedestrian path crash

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A memorial has gone up on the I-74 Bridge bike and pedestrian path in honor of the two men killed in a suspected drunk driving crash. The crash happened May 21 when the driver of an SUV drove onto the path from the Bettendorf side and hit three people on the path, near the Moline entrance.
BETTENDORF, IA
Police: Suspect had heroin, crack cocaine, ecstasy, in her home

A 39-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple charges after police found heroin and crack cocaine in her home. Kayla Johnson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say. Shortly after 5:45 a.m. Friday, members of the...
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa City man with history of domestic abuse arrested for same offense again

An Iowa City man with a history of domestic abuse with his live-in partner was arrested again for the same offense over the weekend. A reporting party called 911 Sunday night just before 8 o’clock saying that he heard a domestic dispute at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street in Iowa City. Upon arrival, the officers reported seeing 52-year-old Bryce Peterson’s apartment door open, with a chaotic scene inside. The officer’s report noted food thrown around, broken dishware, and a table flipped over. Police made contact with the victim, who was in the bedroom with Peterson. She told officers that there had been a verbal altercation that led to the mess, and that Peterson wrapped her arms around her after she walked away and restrained her in the bedroom. She allegedly pleaded with Peterson to release her.
IOWA CITY, IA
Police: Suspect injured 2 with rifle buttstock

A 32-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he hit two people in the head with the buttstock of a rifle. Jeremy Dora faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon, willful injury-causing bodily injury and assault while participating in a felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime; and a serious misdemeanor of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
Iowa City man charged after allegedly selling meth during undercover operation

An Iowa City man who allegedly sold meth to an undercover officer has been charged with a controlled substance violation. The incident reportedly occurred at the Davis Street residence of 60 year old Art Hess. Members of the Johnson County Drug Task Force conducted a controlled substance purchase of less than five grams of meth from Hess using a confidential source the evening of April 20th.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City woman arrested after alleged drunken fight with officers and mother

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly being intoxicated in public and fighting with her mother, who came to take her home. Police were called to the 1000 block of Crosspark Avenue just before 3:30 am Saturday on reports of someone causing a drunken scene in public. Officers made contact with 33-year-old Brittney Readus of South First Avenue, who reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes and the odor of ingested alcohol. She told dispatchers a man was assaulting a woman, but no altercation could be found.
IOWA CITY, IA
Moline Police Department hosting gun buyback event

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police Department will be teaming up with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to host a gun buyback event in June. The police department posted on their Facebook page that people can turn in a firearm for cash, no questions asked, and no identification needed.
MOLINE, IL
Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank robbery

DAVENPORT, IA

